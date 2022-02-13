Catie Gragert: It's amazing what a good attitude and an eagerness to get better can do

Age: 30

Company and Title: Berkshire Hathaway Floberg Real Estate

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree in education from Carroll College

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I got my degree in education and I absolutely loved the kids. If I wasn’t doing what I am doing, I would get back into the classroom and on the volleyball court as a teacher and a coach.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love traveling and being able to experience new adventures. The outdoors is a passion of mine whether it be fishing and hiking during the summer or cross-country skiing when it gets cold out. I love experiencing the beauty that our world has to offer.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.” I have been blessed to be surrounded by an amazing support network of family and colleagues. I believe that different perspectives and a group that is working toward a common solution will always produce better results.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Success does not necessarily need to be measured by how much money you make. You need to figure out what you are good at and what you enjoy doing and find a way to build a pathway to your version of success. Surround yourself with people who are going to help you become the best version of you.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Ice cream. I have a terrible sweet tooth, so really any kind of desserts.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would like to become a broker and continue to grow as an entrepreneur.

How do you measure your own success? At the end of the day if I can say that I did everything that I could for my clients, I am able to say that I am doing what I need to in order to maintain my own values and quality of living. If I can say that I am trying my best, then I’m experiencing success.

What failure have you learned the most from? I have had a couple of failures that have happened as I am getting started in my new businesses. One thing that I love about my job is that no transaction is the same, but this has given me humility. I have learned and grown from my experiences and am better at what I do because of it. It is amazing what a good attitude and an eagerness to get better can do to help you through difficult situations. I am also blessed with an incredible support system that is there for me when I need them.

What is the hardest part of your job? Real estate transactions can be super intense and a lot of the time you are dealing with a lot of emotion from a buyer, seller, and even other agents. Occasionally, it can be hard to navigate the more difficult parts of real estate. For example, when a buyer doesn’t get a home they want or if a transaction falls apart.

What was the last show you binge-watched? I just got done watching the "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and I would absolutely recommend it as a feel-good series that will make you laugh.

What is your favorite book? "Girl Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis was a great book that helped give me a different perspective on a couple of things in my life.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Being able to help people with such a huge investment in their lives and creating relationships throughout the process. I really enjoy getting to know my clients and their families and I appreciate the camaraderie that forms during the entire process.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My dad, Bill Hanser, has been such a huge part of my personal and professional growth throughout the years. I have learned so much from him through the way he conducts himself in his different companies and interacts with people throughout the day. His success as a leader in the community while taking care of his family is inspiring and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “We must become the change we wish to see in the world.” I think especially right now with all the craziness that our world is going through the words of Ghandi have never been so true. I believe that you can make a difference in somebody’s life, whether it is positive or negative with even a small interaction. If we all try to make the world a little bit better for someone, both in our personal and professional lives, the effects would be amazing.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? It is very important to surround yourself with the right people. If you are working on starting a new business, make sure that the people you are working with align with your values and goals and are going to push you to be better.

How do you view failure and success? You can judge failure and success by asking yourself if you did everything in your power to do what is right. If you are walking away from a situation with no regrets, then you have been successful. If you are able to reflect, learn, and grow from a situation, you can use this experience to help develop as a person.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? The best way to help me relax is by staying active. I love racquetball and have just started getting into pickleball. I also love to ride my bike when I get a chance. Another hobby that I enjoy is painting and photography. When you are trying to capture a moment, it helps you appreciate the beauty all around you.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My husband, Jordan, is an absolute blessing in my life. Life is crazy and I can be a handful sometimes. I don’t know how I got so lucky to have such a loving and devoted partner. He has helped me become a better person and I wouldn’t be who I am without his love and support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0