Chad Schreiner: Risk is an asset

Age: 36

Company and title: Designer associate at A&E Design

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or background: Montana State University for bachelor's of arts in environmental design and master's degree in architecture.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would probably pursue a career in the video game industry. I don’t often play anymore, but I have a huge appreciation for the medium. Architectural visualization is a large part of what I do and it would not only be an easy segue, but an interesting application of my skill set. I often marvel at the scope of visual design produced for modern video games and I think it would be fun to creatively produce those digital environments instead of ones that are built.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I would call it a quiet passion, but strong nonetheless, for supporting kids. Over the years it has taken various forms from providing student support and guidance through my time as the chairperson of the Graduate Council at the School of Architecture (MSU), to giving lunch-and-learns for high school students with Inspire Billings, or coaching baseball and soccer. I have never directly made it a pursuit, but have found it incredibly fulfilling when it finds me.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I was once told that “some people just aren’t cut out for leadership.” How demoralizing. To me, anyone has the potential to be a leader or to become one in whatever capacity they feel comfortable. Years ago, I attended a mindset course with Elation here in Billings and it was eye-opening. Mindset is so crucial for personal performance and growth engagement. I prefer to positively promote others' abilities rather than discard their potential.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? I get to cherry pick this because I have presented it a few times to university students through Pecha Kucha. “Risk is an Asset.” The definition of risk is so simple, but it can equate to so much when applied correctly. Applying risk is an effective way to be bold, to stand out or innovate.

What’s your guilty pleasure? The Marvel Movies. I have watched most of them more times than I’d care to admit. The climactic battles of these heroes who’ve permeated our culture is my ambient noise of choice.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I have always aspired to have my work published. I think it would be so much fun, and immeasurably fulfilling, to open an architectural magazine and see my work printed on a page.

How do you measure your own success? Ignoring the Moneyball metric. There's no statistical or monetary measurement that can quantify personal success. It's all too subjective. I have accomplished a lot of what I set out to do in my career and those wins quantify success.

What failure have you learned the most from? It’s not a failure by typical standards because I ultimately succeeded, but for a short time it sure felt that way. Following my first year of architecture school, I wasn’t selected from my exceptionally competitive class to continue into the second year. It was a heavy blow because I had always excelled academically. The frustration was almost painful. In the end, however, I was selected during a last-minute expansion. The experience reframed my perspective, not only on merit, but on performance and personal accountability.

What is the hardest part of your job? Managing expectations. Design is subjective and beginning with the end in mind is an arduous task. Every day is a balance of showing great design while shaping expectations related to the final solution.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Yellowstone." I had avoided the first three seasons out of fear that it would misrepresent Montana. It does, but that proved to be OK. After finally watching the first episode, and witnessing the Dutton family’s wild sociopolitical intrigue, I was hooked.

What is your favorite book? "Wool" by Hugh Howey.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Architecture is a creative industry that requires shaping of expression. Putting your creative footprint on a building, and more so your community, is very fulfilling.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My dad. Hands down. The story of his life has had many twists and turns, but remained entirely honorable. His career, more specifically, has been complex and dedicated to the service of others. I draw inspiration from him because he finds success in what he does with an unwavering dedication to his faith and focus in servitude.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I have a love for cycling. These days, however, my hobby seems less about riding and more collecting. I believe it to be a by default scenario where I always intend to ride, but dedicate the time to my boys instead. So I maintain a garage full of bicycles for any/every terrain like a two-wheeled zen garden.

