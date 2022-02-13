Cody Reitz: 'Opportunities don't happen. You create them'

Age: 30

Company and Title: Event coordinator MetraPark

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Sports management with an emphasis in human resource management

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I cannot imagine doing anything else. I absolutely love the event industry. But if I had to do something else, I would have gone to law school so I could become a player agent. That is what my sports management degree is a basis for.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I enjoy meeting and interacting with new people. I am involved with putting on TEDx Billings, which will be taking place in March of 2022. I really enjoy being part of the Billings community and being involved in making Billings the best it can be.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? When my brother was about five, we were eating at Gusick's. They used to put an ice cream scoop of butter out on the table for bread. My brother was very upset because he thought it was ice cream and kept crying that he wanted to eat it. Finally, after Mom and Dad had enough, they gave in and told him he could eat it. The look on his face was priceless as he took a big bite and realized what it actually was.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Keep working. When I was young, I struggled at baseball. I put in the time and effort and ended up playing baseball at the college level. That is when I realized that if you put in the work and are passionate, you can make anything happen.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Wilcoxson's huckleberry ice cream sandwiches. They are the best.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? To run my own venue and fair. This is my goal in this industry and this is my passion.

How do you measure your own success? By my ability to not simply achieve objectives, but to champion and entrench the values, the mission, the organization as a whole and the importance of every individual who contributes to the greater goal. Success is measured not only by my ability to lead positive change, but to inspire, engage and enable others to optimize and engage their greatest potential.

What failure have you learned the most from? My freshman year of college, I was put on academic probation. This led me to taking a year off from school. When I was offered a scholarship to play baseball, I was required to take 22 credits in my first semester to be eligible to play. This was a huge workload for a student athlete and it required dedication and work to be able to play. I learned a lot about myself in that semester and I learned what it takes to be successful. It was a failure that I was able to learn from and have been using ever since.

What is the hardest part of your job? Dealing with situations that are out of my control. This is hard for me because when something happens that is out of your control, sometimes there is not a fix and you just have to accept the situation for what it is.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Dexter," for about the 10th time. The new season is out and I wanted to watch the series all over again.

What is your favorite book? "Jurassic Park" by Michael Crichton. I try to read it once a year. He is my favorite author and I have read most of his works, but this is by far my favorite.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The customer experience. There is something special about when a crowd is connecting with an artist for a big show. It is hard to explain, but it's worth all the work we put into a show.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My father Charlie and my mother Teri. They have always been a source of inspiration to my brother and myself. From a young age, they have always pushed my brother and I to strive for greatness and to always keep trying to excel. My father owns his own business here in town and always kept my brother and I out of it because he wanted us to achieve something better for our families.

Do you have a motto that you live by? "Opportunities don't happen. You create them." - Chris Grosser

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Have passion. I absolutely love my job in the entertainment business and I go into every day trying to have a positive attitude. Passion is the key because it is the driving force behind being successful. If you are passionate about your business or field, you will do whatever it takes to get to the next level.

How do you view failure and success? As a stepping stone from failures. Successful people aren't great because they never fail. They're great because they have failed and are willing to fail again. It is about failing forward and learning from mistakes and setbacks and turning them into success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I enjoy golfing with my wife Allison. We coach our son Riley in different sports during the year. We also enjoy taking our dog Oakley on walks. We are a close family so our usual weekend includes hanging out with my parents and my brother and his significant other.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I actually have two greatest gifts. The first greatest gift I have ever received was marrying the love of my life, Allison. She is my absolute rock and keeps me grounded in my fast-paced life. She also helps keep me in line and focused on what is next for us. The second was being able to adopt my seven-year-old son Riley. It has been an absolute blessing to be able to watch him grow up into the young man he is.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0