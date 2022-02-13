Colin Gerstner: Find something you love and pursue it

Age: 35

Company and Title: Partner and founder of Gerstner Adam Law

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Billings West High School, bachelor's degree from University of Wyoming, J.D. from University of Montana School of Law.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? If I wasn't an attorney, I would love to be a history teacher and basketball coach. I was a history major, and at the end of my time in college, I was wrestling what to do for a career. I was discussing with one of my professors about the possibility of pursuing education or following some other path. He looked at me and said, "Colin, you know that good lawyers are just frustrated historians, right?" I still don't know exactly what that means or if he thought that I was a frustrated historian, but for some reason it inspired me to go to law school. Without that random thought, I likely would have been a teacher.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love to do anything outdoors, including fishing, hunting, hiking and camping. Youth sports have also been dominating my life. I'm seemingly always either coaching or watching my kids' baseball, football and basketball teams. I'm also active in our church, and I feel a calling to spread the Gospel whenever I can.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? When I was entering private practice, multiple attorneys recommended that I start out at a bigger firm and stay for several years before even thinking about going out on my own. Instead, I started at a small firm with great mentors for a year, and then opened my own shop. I chased my dream, and it's paid off.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Find something you love and pursue it. The happiest and most successful people I know enjoy what they do.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Peach rings. There's no stopping me from demolishing the whole bag once I star.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I don't really have many specific professional goals. I figure that if I work hard and represent my clients to the best of my ability, then the rest will fall into place.

How do you measure your own success? By how happy my clients are with my work and the results.

What failure have you learned the most from? I lost a jury trial in 2020. Even though I was disappointed, I was so grateful for that experience. We generally learn more from our losses than our victories, and after losing that case, I learned many lessons. Maybe the most important lesson was that some people just appreciate giving them a voice. Afterwards, even though we lost, my client was very grateful for our efforts. He thanked us numerous times for months following the trial, and he even sent us a Christmas card.

What is the hardest part of your job? Taking on our clients' burdens. Giving my area of practice, clients usually only see me after something traumatic has happened. A client's loved one may have died, or a client may have a permanent injury as the result of an accident. I can't help but feel the stress and anxiety that my clients have experienced. At the same time, it's also what motivates me to do the best I can for my clients.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "You" on Netflix.

What is your favorite book? While I try to read when I can, I don't really have a favorite book. I just finished "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr, and it was an incredible novel that I strongly recommend.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Helping my clients when they are at their most vulnerable. After an accident or injury, the medical bills stack up, you might not be able to work, and your relationships can be strained. It's rewarding to help clients through those challenging times.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My dad. He's always been there for me, and I still look up to him. Some of my dad's advice to me as a child has stuck with me even as I launched my own law firm. For example, my dad used to tell me that there are many things that I can't control, such as talent, natural intelligence, etc. But the one thing I can always control is how hard I work. If you focus on yourself and work to the best of your ability, you'll put yourself in the best chance to succeed.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Luck is where opportunity meets preparation. I'm a firm believer that you create your own luck. If you want to catch a good break, you've got to put yourself in position to capitalize when the opportunity arises.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Somebody is always watching you. Whether its a client, a competitor, mentor, or a potential partner or co-worker, there will be a person observing your habits and work product. If you want to open doors for future opportunities, you've got to work hard and strive to do a good job with everything you do, even if you don't think anybody is paying attention. Also, you need to find and listen to mentors. Go out of your way to introduce yourself to somebody you admire in your field. I certainly would not be where I am now without the terrific attorneys and role models that I have worked for and with earlier in my career.

How do you view failure and success? How my client feels about my work product and the result. Even if I "lose" a case, I look to see if my client appreciates the effort and work that I put into their case.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love participating in rec sports. I've played slow pitch softball with the same team for years, as well as rec basketball. Also, I recently picked up golf. Even though I'm terrible at it, I enjoy getting out to the course when I can. I also have passion for traveling whenever possible.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? A few years ago, my wife and I adopted our daughter from China. She's been the greatest gift and blessing to our family.

