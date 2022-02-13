Colton Welhaven: Each one of us has our own path to success

Age: 27

Company and Title: Associate at Buchanan Capital

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or background: Billings Central Catholic High School and Carroll College for accounting and finance.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would want to own and operate my own business in the restaurant industry. A dream job, Peloton instructor.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? "Good things come to those who wait." Don't get me wrong, in certain circumstances being patient and waiting your turn is the right decision. But as a young member of the Billings community, I am reminded of the opportunities out there of those who volunteer and who are willing to do the work. In my mind, I was nervous to be a part of the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation or Billings Public Library Foundation because of my age. However, I have thrown my hand up and been given an opportunity to be involved. I hope this resonates with those young and old. Do not be afraid. Raise your hand.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Stop comparing yourself to others. Be authentic and be you. Each one of us has our own path to success and how we define that success matters to only you and not how society sees it.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Easy, I have the biggest sweet tooth. I am always craving ice cream from Big Dipper.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? One day, a long ways down the road, I hope to be governor and serve the State of Montana.

How do you measure your own success? One line from "Atomic Habits" by James Clear sticks out, "Build a system for getting 1% better every day." The consistency of my daily habits has helped me reach my goals. It is so hard to see progress over the course of a week or month when we are in the daily grind of life. It is when we take a step back and pause that we can see how far we have come.

What failure have you learned the most from? My college athletic experience. Like many other athletes, I wish I would have played more and achieved greater personal success on the field. However, I have never been more humbled or worked harder in my life. Sports have a funny way of molding us into the people we become. Without my time on the Carroll College football team, I know I would not be where I am today both professionally and personally.

What is the hardest part of your job? One of the hard truths about life is we do not get to live forever. We experience this working at a wealth management firm. Some of our hardest days have been speaking and working with families who have recently lost loved ones. We have the opportunity to build relationships with these clients over many years, and some of them become close friends. We realize the finality of life is a part of the business, but it does not make it any easier.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Formula 1: Drive to Survive." I am hooked. Mercedes vs. Red Bull has so much drama and behind-the-scenes action.

What is your favorite book? "Make Your Bed" by Admiral H. McRaven and "Open" by Andre Agassi.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Making a tangible impact in our client's lives. We get the chance to work with amazing, thoughtful and inspiring people. Being a partner on their journey to their goals is special.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Some of my greatest mentors have become Todd Buchanan and Gary Buchanan, who I work for at Buchanan Capital. No raise was promised for the answer to this question. For Todd, I am amazed at his genuine care for others. Todd truly cares for your success, and he is willing to do anything to help you achieve that. For Gary, I have never met a more principled man in my life. I am consistently reminded by a man whose honesty and morals are something I strive to live up to each day.

Do you have a motto that you live by? In 1976, Nike came out with an advertisement titled, "There is no finish line." It goes on to say, "...the experience is unique to each of us, but when it happens, you break through a barrier that separates you from casual runners. Forever. And from that point on, there is no finish line." I try to apply that to my own life. It is a constant challenge to improve each and every day.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? One defining trait I think of successful people are those willing to work hard when others are not. My advice; be willing to work harder than those around you. There are points in life when a balanced lifestyle does not make sense. When starting a business or new venture, go the extra mile." It is cliché, but hard work does pay off.

How do you view failure and success? Success and failure must be determined internally. There are millions of ways on how we determine a successful life, and none of those may line up on how you determine your ideal life. It ultimately comes down to you being content and happy on where you have come and where you hope to go.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to work out. Hot yoga and cycling at Black Orchid are some of my favorite activities. I also listen to vinyl records. My collection spans from the Beatles to the Tribe Called Quest.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? It has been my family and my girlfriend. Without their support, I would not be the man I am today.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0