Connor Lorenz: One word — momentum

What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?

Disassociate yourself from others’ expectations of you. Take risks and do not be afraid to go out of your comfort zone. Also that networking is super important and reputation is everything.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Buying shoes. I’m a sucker for a cool pair of kicks and own an embarrassing amount of them.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Society’s negative stigma towards marijuana and hip hop music is definitely the hardest part of it all. Breaking past it is quite the task sometimes.

What was the last show you binge watched?

Definitely “Friends.” I can watch that show nonstop all day.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?

I am able to directly help people, create opportunities for those around me, all while being able to influence other young entrepreneurs.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?