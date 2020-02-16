Connor Lorenz: One word — momentum

Age: 22
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Company and title: Collective Elevation Billings, Owner; Extrinsic, Owner; Sugar Waxing Co., Owner; Purgatory Halloween, Co-Owner
Connor Lorenz wears a lot of hats. His love of bringing people together and creating unforgettable and joyous memories is why he began hosting and promoting concerts. He chose the dispensary profession to help people suffering with medical conditions find alternative medicine to improve their day to day. He also took on the salon business because he loved watching boost confidence in others. For Lorenz his works is about helping others feel good – and that is no small thing.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
My number one passion is building brands and helping people along the way. Traveling is a huge part of my life. I love experiencing other cultures, trying new food, and meeting new people.
What is the worst advice you’ve received and why?
I’ve had multiple people around me (including teachers) that have told me that not having a college education was a terrible idea and I have no chance at success without one. I think this mentality is super abundant in today’s society and honestly a bit absurd.
What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?
Disassociate yourself from others’ expectations of you. Take risks and do not be afraid to go out of your comfort zone. Also that networking is super important and reputation is everything.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Buying shoes. I’m a sucker for a cool pair of kicks and own an embarrassing amount of them.
What is the hardest part of your job?
Society’s negative stigma towards marijuana and hip hop music is definitely the hardest part of it all. Breaking past it is quite the task sometimes.
What was the last show you binge watched?
Definitely “Friends.” I can watch that show nonstop all day.
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
I am able to directly help people, create opportunities for those around me, all while being able to influence other young entrepreneurs.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
I have multiple mentors and people that I look up to, however my mom will always top that list. She is very hardworking, and taught me how to multitask extremely well!
Do you have a motto that you live by?
It’s not exactly a motto, however I’m super fond of the word momentum and its meaning. I 100% live by its meaning. I literally have it tattooed on my body and use it daily with my team.
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field?
Don’t be afraid to take leaps of faith and go outside of your comfort zone. That is hands down where I have had the most progression.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
I love to travel and see the world. I also love live music and attending music festivals.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
The best gift I have ever received was a book called “The Third Circle Theory” from a childhood friend of mine named Brandon. It’s the greatest gift simply because it inspired my entrepreneur lifestyle and mindset.