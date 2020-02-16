Danny Mowatt: food for thought

Age: 27
Hometown: Absarokee, Montana
Company and title: Prerogative Kitchen, Partner and Co-Chef
Danny Mowatt chose to go into the culinary arts as a result of a rough childhood. He wanted to learn how to feed himself with whatever food was available. Luckily, cooking turned into a passion and he felt at home in a kitchen. He attended the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute and is now the partner and co-chef at Prerogative Kitchen in Red Lodge – a hotspot for inventive and delicious cuisine. His desire to find sustenance has developed into a passion of creating good food for his customers and seeing the satisfaction on their faces after a good meal.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
If I wasn’t in the culinary industry, I think I would have liked to go into interior design. Making a space feel like home seems like a good way to bring joy into people’s lives. You get to interact with people and learn their story and their aesthetic and then you help them bring it all together into a livable space. Seems like another great way to make people happy.
As for other passions that I pursue, I would have to say that I thoroughly enjoy writing. I have self-published two books of poetry so far and am currently working on a short novel, and another poetry book. Living in Montana it is easy to fall in love with nature and the natural beauty of its landscape. I try to use the landscape for inspiration when the words can’t seem to find a way out.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Take-out Mexican food. At the end of a long work week, it’s nice to sit back on the couch, relax and eat good food.
What is one professional accomplish you still want to achieve?
A professional accomplishment I would still like to achieve is owning and operating an ice cream truck. I just think that would be such a fun side gig.
What failure have you learned the most from?
The failure that I’ve learned the most from was trying to move to California to chase that, “American Dream.” I thought I’d become this well-known chef who was always hired to cook for the stars. I ended up broke, accidentally totaled my car, and had to get a job in the oil fields to help pay off a bunch of bills. But starting at rock bottom is a great place to start building a sturdy foundation underneath you.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
My business partners Chris Lockhart, and Gena Burghoff. They push me each and every day to become a better version of myself. And all of this wouldn’t have been possible without their help. They’re as deserving of this award as I am.
My little brother Jared, who always has my back and always will defend me, and my mom, Becky Gardiner, who listens to me vent every week and offers advice to help me get through every problem.