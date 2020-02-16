Danny Mowatt: food for thought

Age: 27

Hometown: Absarokee, Montana

Company and title: Prerogative Kitchen, Partner and Co-Chef

Danny Mowatt chose to go into the culinary arts as a result of a rough childhood. He wanted to learn how to feed himself with whatever food was available. Luckily, cooking turned into a passion and he felt at home in a kitchen. He attended the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute and is now the partner and co-chef at Prerogative Kitchen in Red Lodge – a hotspot for inventive and delicious cuisine. His desire to find sustenance has developed into a passion of creating good food for his customers and seeing the satisfaction on their faces after a good meal.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?

If I wasn’t in the culinary industry, I think I would have liked to go into interior design. Making a space feel like home seems like a good way to bring joy into people’s lives. You get to interact with people and learn their story and their aesthetic and then you help them bring it all together into a livable space. Seems like another great way to make people happy.