Age: 31

Company and Title: NOVA Center for the Performing Arts – Youth Conservatory Director

Hometown: Red Lodge

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s Degrees in Theatre Performance and Communications, internship and the Seattle Children’s Theater

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? My previous job was as an events coordinator. If this opportunity hadn’t opened up I would probably still be doing that.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love animals! I currently have a dog, a cat, and five chickens.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I’ve been given some pretty bad advice, but not much of it has been related to my job or career.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? That success looks different for everyone. Some people may think success comes with having a lot of money, or being famous, but somebody else might think success is having a family and their health. Don’t base your success off someone else’s.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Drinking a glass of wine while reading a really good book in the tub.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would really like to teach at the college level someday.

How do you measure your own success? I’m doing what I want and love to do!

What failure have you learned the most from? I don’t think there’s one instance in particular, but anytime I overfill my schedule or stretch myself too thin. That is always a reminder to be true to myself and have strong and clear boundaries.

What is the hardest part of your job? It doesn’t happen very often, but every now and again I’ll work with a kid who’s going through a tough time or has some stuff going on at home. That’s always hard to handle.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Dead to Me” on Netflix. My husband and I watched the entire last season in one day.

What is your favorite book? I am really into the “Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? It is pretty cool to run into students and their families outside of NOVA and have them get excited to see me and say hi. It’s also really cool to watch kids who are a little more reserved come out of their shell and make new friends.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I’m not sure. I’ve had a lot of help, love and support along the way from a lot of people.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better,” Maya Angelou

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? See above.

How do you view failure and success? By how I feel at the end of the day. Did I do my best? Am I proud of the work I’ve done? Am I happy? If the answer is yes then I’d say that’s a success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I like to read, go for bike rides, and I really like to cook.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I have my grandmother’s gold Irish claddagh ring, and it’s a great gift for sentimental reasons.