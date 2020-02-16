Delisha Patel: Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts

With a PhD in microbiology and immunology, Delisha Patel is a third generation educator in her family. As an educator and researcher, Patel believes the profession has the responsibility and excitement to change the future. She says she has two primary roles as an educator: tour guide and facilitator. As a tour guide, she provides students with all of the necessary information required to expand their knowledge and skill set. As a facilitator, she provides the necessary road map to assimilate the knowledge provided in the curriculum, thereby giving students opportunity to ask intelligent questions-emphasizing the importance of research.