Delisha Patel: Success is not final, failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts

Age: 30
Hometown: Mumbai, India
Company and title: Director of Research, Assistant Professor
Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program Rocky Mountain College
With a PhD in microbiology and immunology, Delisha Patel is a third generation educator in her family. As an educator and researcher, Patel believes the profession has the responsibility and excitement to change the future. She says she has two primary roles as an educator: tour guide and facilitator. As a tour guide, she provides students with all of the necessary information required to expand their knowledge and skill set. As a facilitator, she provides the necessary road map to assimilate the knowledge provided in the curriculum, thereby giving students opportunity to ask intelligent questions-emphasizing the importance of research.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
I would probably be in healthcare.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
My family and celebrating each moment of life with them and keeping our culture alive.
What advice would have you given yourself as a teenager?
I would probably have advised myself to travel and spend time with friends and family.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Indian food.
How do you measure your own success?
Professionally I compare the last version of my CV to the most current version. Personally, I consider myself successful if I have made a positive impact on someone else’s life.
What failure have you learned the most from?
I think each failure has given me the strength and new vision towards life.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“The Crown.”
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Seeing students succeed as professionals and making a difference in the community.
What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?
To meet each student’s learning needs and provide academic advising that will help foster their careers.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
There are several people in my life that inspire me every day, but most importantly all the women in my life have a pivotal role in shaping who I am as a person.
How does it feel to be nominated and selected as a 40 under 40?
The feeling is amazing that I am able to inspire the community and adds additional responsibility to continue to pursue excellence.
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start new business or excel in a business or field?
Always be present, self-reflect and take each challenge as an opportunity.
How do you view failure and success?
Failure is a critical ingredient on the path to success. I view success if my actions have made a positive impact on someone’s life.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
I like to spend all my fun time with my son and family.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
Life and its experiences. I believe that every experience I have had in life and every individual I encounter has taught me something valuable and continues to shape the individual that I am.