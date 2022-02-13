D'Vaughn Hayes: Always be a learner.

Age: 31

Company and Title: General manager, Profile by Sanford

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Educated in human health and performance with an extensive background in team building, sales, marketing, business development and community development.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would be in another career that helps me help others. One of my biggest drives in life is seeing others succeed. If I can play a small part in that success, my mission is accomplished.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Family life and fatherhood are my most cherished callings in life. The biggest change we can make starts within our homes so I invest into my family as much as I can while also building my community.

I currently serve my community in many ways. Here are a few:

- Lead organizer/licensee for TEDxBillings

- Co-lead of the Grow Committee for Billings NextGEN

- Member for the Billings Chamber of Commerce's Local Government advisory board

- Member for the Billings Chamber of Commerce's Diversity and Inclusion advisory board

- Head football coach for Yellowstone Youth Football

- Head soccer coach for Yellowstone Soccer Association

- Head baseball coach for Burlington Little League

- Chief Influence Officer for 406media (an online community that showcases Montana)

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Go to college, get a degree and work for a company with good benefits. Why? Not because this is bad advice but more so because success looks different for each individual and I believe children should be made more aware of the other possibilities to attain success.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Success looks different for everyone. Find what you're good at, find what gives you joy and pursue a career in that avenue. Do not let anyone tell you that your dreams are impossible. Anything is possible. The only question is, "Will you put in the work necessary to achieve your dreams?"

What’s your guilty pleasure? Lemon bars and movies.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? My team and I at TEDxBillings will turn Billings into the regional destination for TEDx speakers and sell out the Alberta Bair Theater.

How do you measure your own success? By the impact I am having on the people I surround myself with and the growth my community sees from my contributions.

What failure have you learned the most from? Each failure provides a unique learning opportunity. I can't choose just one because they have all led me to this point.

What is the hardest part of your job? Watching people who need and want change within their lives quit on themselves before reaching success.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Game of Thrones" or "Shark Tank."

What is your favorite book? Fiction - "Harry Potter." Non-fiction - "How to Win Friends and Influence People" or "Can't Hurt Me."

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I have the pleasure of watching people change their lives right before my eyes each and every day.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Will Smith, David Goggins and JFK.

Do you have a motto that you live by? "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. Your playing small does not serve the world. There is nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won't feel insecure around you. We are all meant to shine as children do. It's not just in some of us; it is in everyone. And as we let our own lights shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others," Coach Carter.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Always be a learner. Never stop consuming information. In this information age there are many people who have already been through what you will go through on your path towards success. Seek them out and learn from them.

How do you view failure and success? Failure gives us the opportunity to learn and get better. Success gives us the opportunity to create new goals and know that we can do anything we set our minds to.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? You can find me playing sports on a men's rec team or with my kiddos, watching movies, listening to music, looking for new tattoo ideas or collecting old money. I have also picked up trading crypto and stocks to fill some time.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The gift of fatherhood. Without my children, I don't know where I would be in life. The love I feel from my children and the joy that fills my heart while watching them grow is unmatched.

