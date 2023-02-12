Age: 29

Company and Title: Western and wildlife artist

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s in art, bachelor of science in biology, and a minor in psychology from Rocky Mountain College.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I never planned to become a professional artist, but I did plan to practice medicine. In college, I took all the prerequisite courses for medical school, and I was a certified EMT, CNA, and phlebotomist. I wouldn’t change my current profession as an artist for the world, but if I had not discovered my passion for art, I am certain that I would be a physician today.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My biggest passion is bettering my community, so I utilize my artistic ability to beautify some of Billings’ most neglected spaces. I am also passionate about horses, rodeo, hunting, the livestock and agriculture industries, and Montana’s wildlife. I serve on the board of directors for the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame to help honor our Western heritage, as well as raise money for scholarships for Montana high school rodeo athletes to help ensure the future of the sport of rodeo and the Western way of life.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? To pursue money, create art that sells, and be like other artists. I have the most success when I create from my heart and soul because not only does makes me happiest, but the viewers can feel my emotion and connect with the work.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Don’t compare yourself to others because everyone has their own timeline, their own story, and their own version of success. Work hard, never give up, and pursue your passion.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I am hopelessly addicted to coffee.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? One of my goals is to write and publish a book about my life, experiences, and my journey as an artist. It has been a wild ride!

How do you measure your own success? To me, success is achieving the goals I set for myself, making a positive impact on my community, knowing that I have given my best effort in all that I do, and being content with where I am and who I am.

What failure have you learned the most from? When I was a freshman in high school, my teacher drew angry faces on my drawings, and I struggled with my grade in the class. The failure was neither my work nor my grade, but that I stopped creating art until I was required to take an art class in college. I learned that criticism does not define me, my work, or my success, but it provides feedback and an opportunity to grow. Not everyone will like you and your work, and while that may be difficult, it’s okay. It just makes it even more special when someone falls in love with your work.

What is the hardest part of your job? When I was first starting out as a professional artist, the biggest challenge was promoting myself and selling enough work to make a living. Now that I am more established, the most difficult part of my job is time management. It is a challenge to create public art, remain involved in the community, and display and sell my work, all while constantly producing new and inspired works of fine art. While it has taken a lot of hard work and perseverance, I am very fortunate to be able to make a living doing what I love.

What was the last show you binge-watched? I rarely watch TV, but when I do, it’s a true crime documentary!

What is your favorite book? I can only narrow it down to my top three: “The Big Sky” by A.B. Guthrie, Jr., “The Da Vinci Code” by Dan Brown, and “The Silence of the Lambs” by Thomas Harris.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Making an impact on peoples’ lives! When I painted the 6th Street West underpass, my goal was to make a difference in just one person’s day, but I never dreamed my works of public art could touch so many hearts. The number of letters, messages, and kind words I have received explaining the impact my work has made on individuals’ lives is overwhelming and knowing I have made a difference in my community is incredibly rewarding.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My parents are my biggest inspiration, as they both possess qualities that I strive to emulate. My dad, Dean, has remarkable work ethic and determination, and my mom, Christina, is incredibly compassionate and patient. It is inspiring to watch them overcome challenges, work hard for all they have, and take care of my special needs brother, Evan, all while selflessly supporting me and my endeavors.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Do it with passion, or not at all.”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Take risks and give it your all. If you don’t chase your dreams and give your best effort, you will never know what might have been.

How do you view failure and success? There’s really no such thing as a failure, as it is just an opportunity to learn and grow. I view success as a reward for hard work and grit.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I enjoy spending time outside appreciating the vast landscapes of Big Sky Country, riding horses, hunting, fishing, and hiking, as well as relaxing by the fire at my family’s cabin in the Beartooth mountains.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I have been blessed with some extraordinary gifts in my life, including my horse, Doc, and a homeless man’s last four dollars, but the greatest gift I have ever received is my heart. When I was 17 years old, I was diagnosed with a potentially fatal heart condition and underwent surgery, which resulted in complications. Despite the difficult recovery, my view of the world changed and because of this, I am inspired to create art. Without my heart and its complications, I would not be who or where I am today.