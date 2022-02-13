Eric Grider: Never settle

Age: 34

Company and Title: Pub Station operations manager

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Wolf Point High School and over 15 years working in the music industry.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Tour manager or stand-up comedian, if I could get over my stage fright.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I've always had a passion for screen-printed posters/letter press. I admire the work and creativity it takes.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? While I find myself saying this at times, and on some occasions this can be true, but I'm not a fan of "it is what it is." To me, it sounds like settling. At least that's how I felt when a previous employer always said it.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Never settle, strive for more, learn from experience, be honest with yourself, and be humble.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Anything peanut butter.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I'll always work to climb/move up at my job, maybe become the owner one day. I'd also like to be more involved in the community.

How do you measure your own success? By how happy I am and how my job can make a positive impact on others.

What failure have you learned the most from? It's not failure if you learn from it. However, I wish I would have researched more before attempting to start a screen printing business years ago. That experience has helped me learn to plan, organize, and execute tasks more effectively and to keep learning and growing.

What is the hardest part of your job? Dealing and working with all the various personalities of people. However, it keeps things fun.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Lost In Space."

What is your favorite book? As of late, "Extreme Ownership" by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin. Also, "Ego is the Enemy" by Ryan Holiday.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I love how music and entertainment can bring people with various opinions/beliefs together and everyone can have a good time. Seeing people laugh and smile make the long days worth it.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? All my grandparents. They've helped me become who I am and taught me so much.

Do you have a motto that you live by? "You have power over your mind; not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength." -Marcus Aurelius

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Learn and experience things as much as you can and always be willing to adapt and change as needed. It's not always "it is what it is."

How do you view failure and success? Failure isn't failure as long as you learn from it. Success is not being afraid to fail and keep going.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I like to read, cook, and go camping when I can.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The opportunity to do what I do. I've met so many people I never would have anywhere else and I've made some great friends all because of music.

