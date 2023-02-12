Age: 33

Company and Title: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Floberg Real Estate – Realtor

Hometown: Denver

Education and/or Background: Gonzaga University - Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? The dream would be to own a food truck and bring Colorado-style Mexican food to Billings. One of our favorite things growing up was making chili rellenos with our grandma, with green chili of course. If I did own a relleno food truck, I would do different types of rellenos to provide a flare to the dishes.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Our family loves to travel and try new places. We hope to be able to take our two boys traveling as much as possible as they grow up. Another passion I have is getting involved in the local community. In 2023, I look forward to serving on the Ronald McDonald House board.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I haven’t received much advice that truly was bad advice; however, I’ve learned that personal growth sometimes means recognizing that certain advice may not apply well to me or my personal situation.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? “Fail to plan, plan to fail.” My father always says this to me, even as an adult. In recent years, I have definitely realized if you don’t start out your day with some sort of plan you aren’t setting yourself up for success. Have a plan and execute it. It might not turn out perfect every day, but at least you have a direction.

What’s your guilty pleasure? S’more Mix from Costco.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would like to get my Broker’s License and eventually be a Supervising Broker. I have had some wonderful Supervising Brokers throughout my career and I hope to one day be able to share my knowledge and experience with other agents.

How do you measure your own success? Whether or not a client feels I provided them with the best service possible in one of the biggest decisions they will ever make. I approach real estate providing what is in the best interest of my clients while maintaining my own personal values. At the end of the day I want my clients to say they had the best experience while purchasing their homes and enjoyed working with me in the process.

What failure have you learned the most from? I wanted to go to nursing school in college and unfortunately didn’t make it through anatomy and physiology. A lot of that had to do with “failing to plan.” I now know that success doesn’t just come by attending a class. Success comes through studying, experience and practice of your profession. You have to continue to “work” on your profession and fine tune who you want to be within that profession.

What is the hardest part of your job? Most clients are only available during their non-work hours, so I often have to work during nights and weekends at the same time my husband and kids want to spend family time together. I am super thankful to have a husband that supports my business. Plus, most of my clients end up liking my husband and boys more than they like me.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Ozark” and “Working Moms.”

What is your favorite book? “Go Dog, Go, Pout Pout Fish,” or any other book that helps our kids wind down before bed.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Getting people into their next dream home. I love looking at homes with people and watching their whole personality change when they find “the home.” It is really rewarding to know that we were able to work as a team to make one of the biggest financial decisions they will ever make. Even after the transaction is over and they move in I try to continue that relationship with my clients as most of them become friends throughout the process.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My parents and parents-in-law. The six of them (or as my husband calls them the hexagon of anxiety) have been such a huge part in my personal growth and my growth as a mom/wife. Family is very important to us and they have showed me that the work we put in, whether in business or family life, will always provide a benefit in the long run. It is important to me to have so many diverse family perspectives for advice professionally or with our kids. They always share past experiences that have helped them through the tough situations and that, to me, is invaluable.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Just recently my husband’s grandfather passed away and he told several of the grandkids “Do well, so you can do good.” It is very important to me and our family that we share our good fortune and hard work with our local community.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Make sure to come up with a business plan. Every year at the end of the year I sit down and look at my goals and what I need to do to achieve those goals. There are several new tools available each year and deciding which of those tools are going to work for me is important. Business plans help you decipher the tasks or tools you need to utilize to be successful.

How do you view failure and success? You have to fail to succeed. In order to reach your overall goals there will be several “failures” or learning experiences throughout your life. One thing in real estate is every day is very different. We are constantly learning and adapting to the market and our clients’ needs. If a certain tactic didn’t work we rework it and hope for success on the next one.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? We like to spend time in Red Lodge fishing or hiking. We are hoping to be able to ski more in the coming years as well. I like to relax or just sit outside on the back patio in the summer with family and friends. I also like to golf whenever I have the opportunity.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Definitely our boys. Our two sons keep us on our toes, but I need that sometimes. It is so fun to watch them grow and learn something new every day. While raising kids is the most difficult job, it is the most rewarding as well.