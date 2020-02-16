Erin Allen: Work hard, play harder

“You can have it all!” I am a working mom and my husband has an equally demanding career. Striking a balance between work and family is a daily struggle. The better advice I received was “you can have it all but not all at one time.” Some days I need to focus on being a wife and mom; some days I need to focus on being a pediatrician. My husband is a great partner, and together we have found a way to balance our roles so we can be there for our family and our patients.

What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?

Have the courage and confidence to try new things and don’t worry about failing. I am much more willing to try things now that I never would have dreamed of doing. I do regret not embracing that philosophy earlier in my life.

What was the last show you binge watched?

"The Office."

What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?

Medicine is always changing; there is always new information and new research. To be your best requires you to never stop learning.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?