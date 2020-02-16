Erin Allen: Work hard, play harder

Age: 39
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Company and title: Pediatrician, Billings Clinic
Erin Allen has always loved science. After graduating from West High in 1999, she attended medical school in Texas and her residency in pediatrics at Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center, Chicago in 2010. It was more than a love of science that drew her to the medical field. It was her love of people, specifically children. She knew pediatrics was just the ticket. Now, a pediatrician at Billings Clinic, she gets to study and think like a scientist while interacting daily with and advocating for kids and their families.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I am passionate about being a strong advocate for children. Children hold the keys to our future, and they rely on us to ensure that we create a vibrant society that offers them opportunities for growth. Currently, I have the honor of chairing the board for Explorers Academy (Head Start), a wonderful organization that provides comprehensive services for young children and their families to achieve school readiness and lifelong success.
What is the worst advice you’ve received and why?
“You can have it all!” I am a working mom and my husband has an equally demanding career. Striking a balance between work and family is a daily struggle. The better advice I received was “you can have it all but not all at one time.” Some days I need to focus on being a wife and mom; some days I need to focus on being a pediatrician. My husband is a great partner, and together we have found a way to balance our roles so we can be there for our family and our patients.
What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?
You have free articles remaining.
Have the courage and confidence to try new things and don’t worry about failing. I am much more willing to try things now that I never would have dreamed of doing. I do regret not embracing that philosophy earlier in my life.
What was the last show you binge watched?
"The Office."
What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?
Medicine is always changing; there is always new information and new research. To be your best requires you to never stop learning.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
I have three – my residency mentor Karen Sheehan, MD, who is a professor of pediatrics and preventative medicine at Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center for showing me how to be a true advocate for kids; and my parents John and Cheryl Murphy for teaching me the importance of family.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
Running, reading, and skiing, hiking and camping with my family
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field?
Find people who inspire you. It is no coincidence to me that the profession I love is filled with the amazing colleagues I am privileged to work with every day. We are a group of dedicated working parents – many of whom are working moms like me – who equally value their work and their families. We share similar passions, and it is easy for us to align our goals.