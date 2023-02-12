For decades, The Billings Gazette’s 40 Under Forty has celebrated our community’s best and brightest people. Many of those featured in the past have gone on to even bigger and brighter things. They’ve built successful businesses, risen through the ranks of their companies, landed in political offices where they’ve championed a better Montana, and perhaps most importantly, they’ve helped others to succeed.

But, it’s been awhile since we’ve seen a class like this one. This group of young leaders in business, health care, trades, community service, the arts and other fields, have achieved greatness during a very difficult stretch of pandemic and economic slowdown.

With that in mind, we asked this year’s class a bit of a trick question. We wanted to get their thoughts on failure. And, almost universally, the consensus was that failure doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

Smart leaders fail on their way up, arriving at a place they couldn’t have without learning what they learned from the failing process. For example, the ubiquitous iPhone isn’t even close to the device Steve Jobs first attempted. It was his failures that kept steering him in the right direction.

And, consider Stephanie Kwolek. She invented Kevlar, the material in armored vests. Think of how many lives have been saved by her invention. And, here’s the best part, Kwolek’s discovery of Kevlar was itself a mistake. She was trying to find a way to turn a solid polymer into a liquid when she realized the fibers she was creating in her process were five times stronger than steel.

Here’s what a few of this year’s 40 Under Forty winners had to say about the value of their own failures.

Janiel Olson Begger called failures “a great thing” that can help us reflect on how we can do things better.

Kristene Bogle mentioned a failed relationship that forced her to quickly learn two things that have helped her succeed in business: how to problem solve and how to multi-task.

Ryan Cremer said that when his grades slipped in college, his father gave him “the butt-chewing of a lifetime.” The skills he developed in reviving his grades are skills that have lifted him in business.

And, Tara Kirschenmann said she doesn’t even believe in failure. “If something didn’t work out, then you’ve received some valuable feedback.”