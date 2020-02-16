Genia Castro Waller: You can’t be what you can’t see

Whoever says, “It’s easy,” is full of it. There’s no such thing as an overnight success. They may seem as if they came out of nowhere but they’ve been there the whole time. They’ve been there countless nights, showing up before anyone else, leaving last, taking extra classes, tackling their next project, volunteering, learning, hustling, and grinding. It won’t be easy. But the difference between everyone else and you will be that you’re actually doing something about it not just talking about it. So remember that by doing, you’re already ahead of the curve and don’t give up. I’m going to say it again, don’t give up. Get comfortable with writing when no one reading, creating when no one is consuming, putting in the hours when you know no one is clapping, no one is listening, and no one is watching. That’s it, that’s the difference… keep learning, keep doing it and don’t give up.