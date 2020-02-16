Genia Castro Waller: You can’t be what you can’t see

Age: 31
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Company and title: Graphic Finesse - Project Coordinator & Co-Owner
For Genia Castro Waller, she always knew she was destined to be a business owner. She had generations of business owners in her family with her parents and grandparents demonstrating the balance of a married couple who works together. It seemed only inevitable that she and her husband would end up working together too. Now the Project Coordinator & Co-Owner of Graphic Finesse, Waller helps businesses grow by using creative thinking, research and strategy – and she’ll get a little scrappy if need be.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
Learning and education mean a lot to me, both have helped me get to where I am today and given me the confidence I needed to speak up and realize I have so much to offer the world. I’m on the Board of Directors for Explorers Academy (Head Start) for that very reason. The education you’re exposed to at a young age can set the foundation for your entire life, so helping kiddos that need it the most in our community has meant so much to me.
My reinvigoration started during the One Big Sky District planning and public discussions last year. I was invited to testify in support of the 406 Impact District bill in Helena on behalf of Millennial Business Owners. I joined a dozen or so business owners and leaders in a van at 4:30 a.m., headed north. As we drove throughout the morning we discussed all of the opportunity that exists for Billings, I don’t want to sound corny or anything but it was amazing. That opportunity single-handedly helped solidify my passion for helping my community in any way I can.
How do you measure your own success?
By how well my houseplants and garden are doing. When they’re thriving, typically I am too. There’s something about going back to the basics and sticking to a routine that helps me stay grounded, gets my creative juices flowing, and my work done.
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
I love that by helping other local businesses grow we contribute to the growth of our community. People come to us for a logo and we get to help them build a brand.
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field?
“The genius thing that we did was, we didn’t give up.” Jay-Z
Whoever says, “It’s easy,” is full of it. There’s no such thing as an overnight success. They may seem as if they came out of nowhere but they’ve been there the whole time. They’ve been there countless nights, showing up before anyone else, leaving last, taking extra classes, tackling their next project, volunteering, learning, hustling, and grinding. It won’t be easy. But the difference between everyone else and you will be that you’re actually doing something about it not just talking about it. So remember that by doing, you’re already ahead of the curve and don’t give up. I’m going to say it again, don’t give up. Get comfortable with writing when no one reading, creating when no one is consuming, putting in the hours when you know no one is clapping, no one is listening, and no one is watching. That’s it, that’s the difference… keep learning, keep doing it and don’t give up.