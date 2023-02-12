Age: 36

Company and Title: Rebel River Creative; Account Executive and Social Media Strategist

Hometown: Lambert, Montana

Education and/or Background: B.A., Mass Communication; Minor, International Studies – Montana State University Billings, 2009; M.A., Broadcast Journalism – University of Montana, 2011; Post Graduate Diploma, Digital Marketing Expert – Digital Marketing Institute and American Marketing Association, 2022; In my family, I am a fourth-generation college-educated woman and Montanan. My great-grandparents on both sides of my family were immigrants and homesteaded near Lambert, Montana – my hometown. Growing up rural has both influenced me and grounded me. I am incredibly proud to be from Eastern Montana.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would start a wedding videography business with my husband. I’m a trained broadcast journalist, and I love video storytelling. Coupled with my husband’s artistic and technological talents, we’re a great team.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I am passionate about animal rescue and advocacy. Growing up, my family always took in the neighborhood stray. As an adult, I seek opportunities to help animals through on-the-ground rescuing and supporting rural animal rescuers. In the future, I hope to start a nonprofit that focuses on rural animal rescue, advocacy, and support.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? When I was coached to “hit the ball like you would hit your dog” while playing on our school’s volleyball team. With this language, the environment was obviously not right for me. I learned a valuable lesson early in life: If you’re not surrounded by people who uplift you and create a healthy environment, it is alright to walk away and find your place elsewhere.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? When I was a young teen attending Montana 4-H Congress for the first time, my parents told me, “You get out of it what you put into it.” I had the choice to either sit back and breeze through the experience – or actively engage in workshops, competitions, and networking. I chose the latter, and it was life changing. This is the way I operate in life to this day. I encourage others to get the most out of their experiences by giving it their all – no matter their life stages.

What’s your guilty pleasure? My guilty pleasure is nail products. I enjoy doing manicures and pedicures for my family, my friends, and myself.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I am in the process of writing a fiction novel that has the potential to be a bestseller!

How do you measure your own success? Hard work is behind everything I do. I have a constant, innate drive to succeed. I’ve been called “driven” — as I am always striving to achieve and accomplish.

What failure have you learned the most from? I was in a toxic work environment at a previous place of employment. At the time, I felt like the situation ended in failure. Since then, I learned it was not failure, but it was a launching pad to get me to where I am today. Without that volatile situation, I would not have found my way to Rebel River Creative. I am so grateful to be where I am now. That “failure” was just a part of the path I needed to take to get here.

What is the hardest part of your job? Leaving my work at my desk. In the marketing communications field, I am always plugged into social media and learning the latest trends and best practices. When it’s time to go home or take a vacation, it takes me awhile to turn off the noise and hustle.

What was the last show you binge-watched? The 1980s-’90s series, “Murder, She Wrote,” was the last show I binge-watched. I am a fan of the late actress Angela Lansbury. I love her impeccable grammar and how her character, Jessica Fletcher, handles situations in the show. I also have great memories of watching this series with my grandparents as a child. It brings me back to a time when our world was very different, and it’s a fantastic escape.

What is your favorite book? I have always loved the “Anne of Green Gables” series. I feel a special connection to the story’s main character, as my middle name is “Anne with an ‘e’” – named after my late aunt, Anne Rehbein Wiprud. These novels are timeless classics. The series also introduced me to higher-order vocabulary at a young age,

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? At Rebel River Creative, we are encouraged to be innovative, which I believe is a rare opportunity. It is also rewarding that the Rebel River partners invest in my ongoing education so I can continue to be the best I can be. I am thrilled to be using my skills, talents, and education there every day.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? The women in my family are my greatest inspiration. In my family, I’m a fourth-generation college-educated woman. My maternal great-grandmother earned a business degree in the early 20th Century – long before it was the norm. My maternal grandmother, Mary Alice Rehbein, was Richland County’s first public health nurse and was the first — and only — first responder. Her daughters — Anne, Martha, and Mary (my mother) — have all had impressive careers working with and educating young people. They have modeled how fulfilling it is to have inspirational and meaningful careers.

Do you have a motto that you live by? When I was graduating from college, I was having a difficult time deciding between going to graduate school or pursuing an internship in Washington, D.C. I received two excellent pieces of advice I still live by today: My parents told me, “When you set yourself up with great options, you can only make great choices.” My maternal grandma told me, “You’ll figure it out, or you won’t.”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Don’t settle. Listen to your heart. Persevere.

How do you view failure and success? Failure and success are relative. It’s what you do with those failures and successes that matters.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? My husband and I love going to movies, especially at the historic Babcock Theater in downtown Billings. I also love to travel. So far, I’ve visited approximately 30 states and four continents… and I’m not done yet!

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The gift of education I received from my parents is priceless. I worked hard for and was grateful to have earned several scholarships and a teacher’s assistant position that funded most of my education. However, there were still expenses, and my parents supported me so that I could focus on school and immerse myself in the experiences. It was a priority for them, and they made sacrifices for me. I’ll always be grateful to them for so many opportunities and lessons — but especially for my education.