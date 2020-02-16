Ignacio Barrón Viela: Everything for a good purpose

Music became an important part of my life at a very young age. In fact, I actually listened to classical music before I was born, as my father used to play Mozart and Beethoven while my mother was pregnant. I chose this profession because I love to promote and spread my passion for the musical arts and enable others to grow through music. I truly believe in the power of music to heal and serve our communities. Music was always a way for me to connect with my inner self and become more self-aware.

What other passions/callings are part of your life?

I love to watch documentaries and read all kinds of book, from science to spirituality, biographies of leaders, philosophy, history, etc. I also love cooking with others, traveling, and experiencing and understanding other cultures, and learning new languages.

What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?

Do not be afraid to fail, experiment and put yourself out there. Do not let the fear of making mistakes paralyze you – in fact, make mistakes because you will learn from them. Ask more questions, do not overthink, be patient and most importantly just allow yourself to enjoy being a teenager.

How do you view failure and success?