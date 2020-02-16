Ignacio Barrón Viela: Everything for a good purpose

Age: 32
Hometown: Zaragoza, Spain
Company and title: Executive Director, Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale
Ignacio Barrón Viela was born in Zaragoza, Spain, a beautiful city between Madrid and Barcelona. He spent much of his childhood in Suances, a small sea village north of Spain. Over the last 10 years he has lived in four different countries and over 15 cities. His love of music and arts management, along with a background as a consultant and project manager for prominent energy companies has provided him with a skillset that is both creative and business inclined.
Why did you choose this profession?
It was quite a journey to get to where I am now. Prior to my career in arts management, I worked for seven years as an engineer, senior management consultant and project manager specializing in operational excellence and performance management – skills I am excited to bring to the orchestra field now. Before switching industries, I had my day job in the corporate world as a consultant traveling around the world, but in the evenings, I would release tension through music, collaborating/playing with local orchestras finding the challenges of a musician. Then, at some point, I started to ask myself... could I combine both?
Music became an important part of my life at a very young age. In fact, I actually listened to classical music before I was born, as my father used to play Mozart and Beethoven while my mother was pregnant. I chose this profession because I love to promote and spread my passion for the musical arts and enable others to grow through music. I truly believe in the power of music to heal and serve our communities. Music was always a way for me to connect with my inner self and become more self-aware.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I love to watch documentaries and read all kinds of book, from science to spirituality, biographies of leaders, philosophy, history, etc. I also love cooking with others, traveling, and experiencing and understanding other cultures, and learning new languages.
What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?
Do not be afraid to fail, experiment and put yourself out there. Do not let the fear of making mistakes paralyze you – in fact, make mistakes because you will learn from them. Ask more questions, do not overthink, be patient and most importantly just allow yourself to enjoy being a teenager.
How do you view failure and success?
I see failure as an incredible way to learn, grow and be molded as individuals. Many of the brilliant minds in our world today failed at some point in their lives, if not multiple times. Yet, they still found success through the failures.
Leonardo Da Vinci once said. “Life is pretty simple: You do some stuff. Most fails. Some works.”
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
When I am not playing cello, I enjoy exploring Montana’s great outdoors, running road races, and learning from and engaging with people from all walks of life.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
At age 5, I received a small cello as a Christmas gift. This gift changed my life. I started to play and I really enjoyed it. Not only that, it gave me self-esteem and confidence, awakened my senses, influenced my values and provided emotional development. I would encourage every parent to give a musical instrument to their children.