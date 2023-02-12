Age: 22

Company and Title: Billings Chamber of Commerce, Business Development Manager

Hometown: Laurel

Education and/or background: Lincoln Center

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I know this question is asked as what I would do instead, however, I do not believe that there is anything else I would rather do. I have my dream job and I am so incredibly thankful and happy with where I am at. I have the opportunity to help, watch, and connect so many organizations in this community thrive and prosper.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? People and community is my passion. I always say I might not know how to do everything, but I promise I can connect you with the right person. You can’t forget golf. Golf is the greatest thing next to toasted bread. The amount of networking and connections you can build on a golf course is once in a lifetime.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? You are still so young, slow down, you have plenty of time. This is the worst advice I have ever been told. I am such a strong believer that everything you do as a young individual is paving your road in the future.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? in the Famous words of Master Oogway, “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift that is why it is called the present!” Treat every day like it is your last and make the most of it.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I probably golf way to much.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would like to become a public speaker/motivational speaker for young professionals going into sales.

How do you measure your own success? By becoming 1% better every day.

What failure have you learned the most from? Relationships. Personal and working. Not everybody sees the same as yourself, but understanding how others work and creating a relationship on the understanding of both parties

What is the hardest part of your job? The desk work. I am a people person. I want the opportunity to build connections and meet as many people as I can.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Yellowstone.”

What is your favorite book? The “Go-Giver” by Bob Burg and John David Mann

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Knowing that I am giving opportunities to organizations small and large to thrive, grow, and prosper in this amazing community I will call home forever.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My Grandfather Darwin is my greatest mentor. My grandfather has shown me patience, hard work, ethics. He has shown me it is important to stand true to your morals and self code even when it is easiest to stray away stay true to your word.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Never tell me the sky’s the limit, when there are footprints on the moon!”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Always be willing to learn and grow. It is okay to be vulnerable and ask questions when you do not know. Most importantly, network and always be genuine with every connection you build.

How do you view failure and success? Failure means you’re trying. If you fail 100 times and succeed once you are on the right track. To fail is to succeed I believe whole heartedly.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I have said it a few times but I love golfing. Spending time with my beautiful wife and my doggos means so much to me.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The best gift I have ever received was the “Go-Giver Book!”