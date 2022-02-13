Jacob Thiesse: It doesn’t need to be complicated

Age: 38

Company and Title: Pharmacy Informatics at Billings Clinic

Hometown: Brainerd, Minnesota

Education and/or Background: Doctor of pharmacy from the University of Montana, associate of arts from Central Lakes College

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I was an electrician’s helper over summers when I was kid. I really liked that work. If life kept me from being a pharmacist that works on the electronic medical record, I’d definitely be an electrician.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Doing things with and being with my wife, Jacqui. I don’t get to do much with my hands at work, so at home my wife and I do projects for the house. We built our family room furniture together. It’s great to cook with her or read by a campfire or hike with her. We’ve been married for five years, and it’s all been delightful.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? That I should be able to do everything on my own. There certainly are things one should be able to do on their own, like change a tire or iron a shirt, but anything big or important is usually best done with a partner or a team. Nobody can be good at everything and everyone’s blind to something about themselves.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Make a plan and write it down. Writing it down makes it real. It’s the first step to getting it done. The plan might change and that’s OK, just write down the new plan. It doesn’t need to be complicated and shouldn’t be complicated. Plenty of things will come along and complicate it for you.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I eat more ice cream than anyone I know. We used to have big plastic pails when I was a kid. I never really grew out of it.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I’ve presented on panels at national conferences, but I’ve never presented a full, accredited session on my own. We do a lot of great things, and I’d like more time to share that with others in my profession.

How do you measure your own success? As an individual, it’s my responsibility to grow, and as a leader it’s my responsibility to provide an environment where my team can grow, so I reflect on the abilities of myself and my team. If I’m growing in what I can contribute to the organization and our mission, and my team is growing in what they can contribute to the organization and our mission, that’s success.

What failure have you learned the most from? Early on, I had a direct report confidently tell me that she had learned everything there was to learn about what we do. I realized I had sheltered my team too much. After that, I didn’t hold back. Most of the time they do well and occasionally they fail. But often they do exceptional work, they know it and they like it. I learned autonomy is extremely important and shouldn’t be limited, even if you’re well-intended and trying to prevent failure.

What is the hardest part of your job? Few will comment when something is working well, but you get a lot of attention when something doesn’t work right. Sometimes it’s challenging to think of that attention as necessary feedback. Despite good preparation and efforts, not everything will turn out perfect or as expected. I think a lot of jobs where serving others is inherent also have this difficulty.

What was the last show you binge-watched? The first two seasons of Mr. Robot. It was such a clever series. I hope the creator and head writer does another project.

What is your favorite book? "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? When I was a clinical pharmacist, my wins would come every shift. I might help a nurse or physician with a difficult situation or help a patient understand. In my current role, the wins aren’t as frequent. It might be months. But when we finish a project that helps several nurses, physicians or patients from that point on, it’s a much bigger win.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? When I was a technician and intern back home, I had a pharmacist mentor. He was competent and humble, an all-around great guy and excellent pharmacist. He would set up or save opportunities for me to learn, like cases or problems. There was always a component just beyond my skills or knowledge. It was effective and gratifying to learn that way. Lessons from almost 15 years ago still stick with me today. I use that method to challenge and stimulate my team now.

Do you have a motto that you live by? One needs to execute on an idea for it to matter.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? There’s a lot of wisdom in identifying one’s strengths and skills and building on those if one wants to excel. Then, whatever’s missing, find folks passionate about what you want to do that have those strengths and skills you’re missing. You’ll feel a lot better and be more effective honing what you’re good at than fighting to be what you’re not.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is any experience done but not learned from, or worse a good idea conceived but not tried. Success is any experience resulting in self-improvement. We will never be perfect, but that’s no excuse to not better oneself.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Spending time in the woods, whether hiking, skiing, or just looking around and listening to the sounds recharges me. It was the stuff that my family did growing up and it’s still what I seek when I’m stressed. If I can’t get to the woods, I like to play games, read, and occasionally stream a good series or movie.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? One of our wedding gifts was an electronic scale. I had no idea what to do with it until I realized it could measure coffee. It comes out every morning and unless there’s a catastrophe, the coffee is perfect.

