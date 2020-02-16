Jade Haynie: No rest for the wicked

Planning for the seasonality of the business. Weather, economics, etc. all effect a person’s shopping habits, and we must plan and predict what those habits will be.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?

TJ Comstock

How does it feel to be nominated and selected as a 40 under 40?

It feels great and to know that all my hard work is recognized. Everything I have done in my life is a result of a lot of hard work on my part.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field?

Find a comfortable work/life balance. That is something that I am still working on finding. Whether owning your own business or working for someone else, always treat your employees and customers with respect and kindness.

How do you view failure and success?

Failure is a necessary evil of success. I don’t really have a negative view on failure. It’s just a different type of success if you can learn or better yourself from it. As far as success, I think just working every day to be a positive force in today’s world and the folks around me is enough.