Jade Haynie: No rest for the wicked

Age: 31
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Company and title: Billings Hardware & Service Center, store manager
A graduate of Skyview High School and Montana State University Billings, Jade Haynie began his career at Billings Hardware & Service Center while in college and discovered he really enjoyed everything the businesses had to offer. Now the store manager, he is there every day – and when he’s not there, he’s either thinking, talking, or planning something to do with the store. For Haynie, hardware is life.
Why did you choose this profession?
The profession chose me. I started working at the hardware store when I was in college and found that I really enjoyed doing it.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
Since my other passion is beer, probably start a brewing company.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
Being a Broncos Fan and volunteering at the Moss Mansion
What advice would have you given yourself as a teenager?
Enjoy life, enjoy the moment and don’t work so much.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Drinking Beer and working LOTS.
What is one professional accomplish you still want to achieve?
To own my own store.
How do you measure your own success?
I measure my own success by the number of hours I work. I am working on finding a way to balance that and to realize that I don’t have to work 24/7. It is a constant struggle for me.
What is the hardest part of your job?
Delegating and realizing that it is okay to take a day off work. I struggle at times to say “no” and commit to more than I should.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“The Witcher” and “Good Girls.”
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
Customers and building a relationship with them
What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?
Planning for the seasonality of the business. Weather, economics, etc. all effect a person’s shopping habits, and we must plan and predict what those habits will be.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
TJ Comstock
How does it feel to be nominated and selected as a 40 under 40?
It feels great and to know that all my hard work is recognized. Everything I have done in my life is a result of a lot of hard work on my part.
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field?
Find a comfortable work/life balance. That is something that I am still working on finding. Whether owning your own business or working for someone else, always treat your employees and customers with respect and kindness.
How do you view failure and success?
Failure is a necessary evil of success. I don’t really have a negative view on failure. It’s just a different type of success if you can learn or better yourself from it. As far as success, I think just working every day to be a positive force in today’s world and the folks around me is enough.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
I try and get out for a few rounds of golf in the summer. Everyone that knows me is aware that I’m almost always down for a cold beer, food and conversation. I also like to drive around with my dog and the radio in my truck at its highest volume setting.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
My dog Lily. I bought her on Easter 2016 and she has been a great, faithful companion for myself and for the customers of the store.