Jaidyn Milliron: Learn from leaders and mentors, but don't try to be them

What was the last show you binge watched?

“Nashville” – such a good drama about country stars.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?

The most rewarding aspect of my occupation is teaching a family that they can achieve homeownership. It is a dream so many believe they could never achieve, and I so often, get to mentor and help that family toward owning a home.

What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?

The most challenging aspects of real estate are feeling like you need to work all the time and dealing with all kinds of personalities. I'm responsible for growing my business. I'm in complete control so there is always more work that can be completed. The emotional elements of a real estate transaction magnifies personalities and it’s my job to navigate those personalities and respond accordingly. This can be extremely challenging.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?