Jaidyn Milliron: Learn from leaders and mentors, but don't try to be them

Age: 24
Hometown: Laurel, Montana
Company and title: 41 Realty Group, Real Estate Broker
Jaidyn Milliron has been around real estate all of her life. Her father was a home builder, so she had a natural gravitation towards the industry. She also had a strong desire to be an entrepreneur. After graduating college, she decided to give real estate a try while figuring out what her next steps would be. Little did she know, this decision would guide her to a successful and meaningful career.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I am heavily involved in Exchange Club. Exchange's mission, The Prevention of Child Abuse, along with Americanism, Community, and Kids, is near and dear to my heart. I'm extremely passionate in those categories and this service club allows me to give back in so many ways. This year I'm the District President Elect for Montana and Idaho and I'm honored to lead 14 clubs in this mission.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Chocolate chip cookie dough.
What is one professional accomplish you still want to achieve?
I want to own my own brokerage one day. I know this will not be for a few years, but I hope I can accomplish that down the road.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“Nashville” – such a good drama about country stars.
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
The most rewarding aspect of my occupation is teaching a family that they can achieve homeownership. It is a dream so many believe they could never achieve, and I so often, get to mentor and help that family toward owning a home.
What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?
The most challenging aspects of real estate are feeling like you need to work all the time and dealing with all kinds of personalities. I'm responsible for growing my business. I'm in complete control so there is always more work that can be completed. The emotional elements of a real estate transaction magnifies personalities and it’s my job to navigate those personalities and respond accordingly. This can be extremely challenging.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
My greatest mentor is my dad. I can count on his honest, fair and unbiased opinion anytime. He did not tell me how to live, he lives every day and lets me watch him do it. He is always been there for me and has shaped me into the person I am today.
Do you have a motto that you live by?
"Always be a first-rate version of yourself instead of a second-rate version of somebody else."
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field?
I truly believe I've been as successful as I am today by surrounding myself with the right people. Every person around me, professionally and personally, maintain and execute similar values and beliefs which keep me on track with my goals and mindset. If you were to start a new business, make sure your "team" and support align with your values and goals.