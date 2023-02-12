Age: 39

Company and Title: Riverstone Health, Associate Director of Montana Family Medicine Residency

Hometown: Belgrade, Montana

Education and/or Background: M.D., School of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, August 2006 - May 2016; Ph.D., Cell & Molecular Physiology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Aug 2008 - May 2013; M.S., Cell and Molecular Biotechnology, Washington State University, July 2005 - June 2006; B.S., Biochemistry, Genetics and Cell Biology, Washington State University, Aug 2001 - May 2005.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would have pursued a position as a lab scientist or botanist, either in academia or industry. I could also imagine being a librarian or a food truck chef, but I spared folks from my cooking skills.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love learning. I spend far too much time watching documentaries on history, economics, and technology. My family is also very important to me. I enjoy spending as much time with them as I can.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “You can do or have it all.” But you can’t. It’s impossible and impracticable. There are limitations. This advice generates unrealistic expectations and leads to disappointment.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Modeled after my father’s wisdom, “Get good grades.” It is simple, practical, and goal-oriented. It served me as a cornerstone for success in college and medical school.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Playing computer games, and ice cream.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would be enthusiastic for an opportunity to serve as an active leader in the development and transition of Billings into a cohesive medical education hub.

How do you measure your success? Two measures: objective (patient-oriented outcomes) and subjective (patient feedback about my bedside manner). The success of the part is limited by the whole however, as I am a cog in a larger medical ecosystem. It takes a village of dedicated medical professionals to support our entire community.

What failure have you learned the most from? My first and only “D” on a college English composition paper. A revelation as I realized the world is full of people with skills and gifts beyond my own. I had to step up my game and work harder to achieve the same success that came naturally to others.

What is the hardest part of your job? The suffering of patients. Made far worse when it’s no fault of their own but the political or financial limitations of the system.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Heartstoppers” on Netflix.

What is your favorite book? The Expanse series, especially “Abaddon’s Gate.”

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? When I connect with patients and support them in realizing, achieving, and living their goal of an improved quality of life through medicine.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My father. He passed away when I was 10 from colon cancer. He forever changed my life. He was the inspiration for my career in medicine.

Do you have a motto you live by? In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Be curious, take initiative, work hard, stick to it, and surround yourself with a team smarter than yourself.

How do you view failure and success? Much differently than when I was younger! Failure and success are two sides of the same coin. Concepts only that serve as stepping stones on life’s journey to a better self, career, and future.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Read, cuddle with our dog Teddy, and watch TV with my husband Brent.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My engagement ring! It was an unexpected surprise that forever changed my life for the better. One of the greatest gifts is to have someone by your side for life’s crazy joy ride.