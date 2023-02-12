Age: 32

Company and title: HUB International Insurance, Sales Executive

Hometown: Red Lodge

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing from Montana State University.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? My husband owns a plumbing business and we also enjoy investing in real estate so I would probably get more involved with those aspects of my life.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? With real estate, I really enjoy the process of taking an eyesore that’s run down and overlooked and renovating it into a great place to live. Seeing the potential in a space, coming up with the design and ultimately seeing the outcome is really rewarding for me. Otherwise, I love spending time outdoors with my family whenever we get the chance.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I was told one time to set more realistic goals. I think setting easily reachable goals limits our growth. Challenge yourself. Set the bar high. What’s the worst thing that can happen?

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Now is the time to find out what you’re good at, what you like to do, and to take some risks. Try many things. The definition of success is only yours to make.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Foul language? Haha. And pizza.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I still have a certain growth figure within my business that I want to achieve as well as earning a specific award at our company.

How do you measure your own success? By setting goals and prioritizing them. Reflecting and evaluating them consistently with my colleagues and family.

What failure have you learned the most from? Any time we lose a client or a client chooses one of the many other options out there, I am constantly asking for feedback. We learn the most about our processes and what we can do to improve from those clients.

We also were recently involved in a social media frenzy based on a lot of false information and that was very interesting. We ultimately just had to pivot our plans but, in the meantime, it was hard for me because I cared what people were thinking and saying. It forced me to learn the hard way that you can’t please everyone and ultimately, people are going to say and think what they want about you.

What is the hardest part of your job? This industry can be very generalized. You can’t turn on the TV without an insurance company promising lower prices. No one enjoys paying for a piece of paper and a promise… until they need appropriate coverage and understand how vital it is. Providing clients with the knowledge and helping them understand their coverages before it’s too late is a challenge our industry faces every day.

What was the last show you binge-watched? Does “Cocomelon” count? If you have a toddler, you know the pain.

What is your favorite book? For fun, the Harry Potter series. For professional development, 10X by Grant Cardone.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? For better or worse, we are the people who are involved when tragedy strikes. A car accident, a house burning. I don’t take that lightly. Knowing that our clients will be taken care of appropriately is both the most rewarding and important aspect of the insurance business.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My husband. I would not be where I am today without his constant support and encouragement. He pushes me and us personally to do better and be better every day.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Not really but maybe I should. Lately, me and my husband have been jokingly saying “someday, this will all pay off” when we are in the trenches. Sometimes it helps.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Just go for it. I think too many people overthink things and never act. Yes, you must have a solid plan in place and know your business but being able to adapt and the ability to take action goes a long way.

How do you view failure and success? You can never fail if you never quit. We learn the most in our failures. And I really believe success looks different for everyone and there are a lot of ways to achieve your definition of success. Some people prioritize money, some time, some freedom, etc. Just define what it looks like for you, write down your goals and work towards your own definition of success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? We spend the summer weekends at Canyon Ferry boating and camping. Wake surfing. Traveling. Hiking. Spending time with friends and family. Reading.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Of course, my daughter Dylan. She has been the biggest blessing and changed my perspective on life for the better.