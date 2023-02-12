Age: 33

Company and Title: Director of Operations at Billings Ob-Gyn Associates

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Pursuing my degree in Healthcare Administration and over 14 years of women’s healthcare.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would love being a veterinarian. I’ve always been intrigued on how animals love unconditionally. I also have interests in being a private fishing charter captain. I absolutely love to fish and while living in Alaska for 14 years, the ocean and rivers were my peaceful place.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I truly believe women’s health is my calling. I got into the field of medicine at a young age with no knowledge of the direction I wanted to go. I quickly fell in love with learning women’s health and how fascinating and resilient women can be. When I did a rotation in the clinic I worked in REI (reproductive, endocrinology, infertility) it solidified this is truly my path. The ability to help families grow and support families through such a difficult process is priceless and most times can be rewarding. Other passions include photography, fishing and hunting. You never come home empty handed when you take a day in the wilderness. It calms your soul and the memories you make last a lifetime.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “You can’t do that.” I’ve never liked being told limitations based on historical views and values. I grew up with brothers and would often get told girls can’t play sports as well as boys. I was that sister that would always prove them wrong with a smile on my face.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Develop a strong work ethic, stay positive, motivate yourself, keep learning, accept well delivered criticism, have fun and whistle while you work.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Pedicures and massages.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? As cliché as it may be, I would just like to retire knowing I gave my career my all. I would like to mentor fellow and younger healthcare workers to be the best they can be in this industry. Being able to reflect on those I mentor and see them passionate and successful would mean a lot.

How do you measure your own success? Knowing your professional and personal core values and living by them. Sharing success by mentoring young professionals in your field, having the ability to give back in a meaningful capacity. I believe it’s extremely important to not compare success by others. Theodore Roosevelt once said “comparison is the thief of joy.”

What failure have you learned the most from? Questioning if healthcare is really for me and pursuing banking. I quickly found out that was not my gig!

What is the hardest part of your job? Healthcare overall is very hard and is not getting any easier since it turned on its head a few years ago. The challenge with women’s health is that it can be very complex. Often patients will present with a concern, and we will need additional testing, imaging, etc. that can result in more than one visit. This can cause frustration with today’s society wanting immediate responses. Patience is a virtue.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Alaska Daily.”

What is your favorite book? I love professional growth books and biographies. The recent book I read, “Monique and the Mango Rains” had a great perspective on African midwifery care.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Taking care of women and families in our community. I truly enjoy all aspects of women’s health but have a niche for fertility care.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I’ve been incredibly blessed to be able to work alongside some incredible physicians and leaders in Alaska and Billings. The physicians in Alaska were a huge part of my success in healthcare. they took the time to really explain things and teach me every integral aspect of women’s healthcare and how to be an effective leader. The physician leaders at Billings OB GYN have done the same.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Attitude is everything.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Work hard and choose the right people to help build your business. Don’t be afraid to invest in your team. When your team is successful and there for the same reasons, they will embrace challenges and overcome them with you. Celebrate those successes.

How do you view failure and success? “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston Churchill

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to travel! Meeting people from all over gives you great perspective to other cultures, religions, and beliefs. I love to try new things and seek new adventures.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The greatest gift I have ever received would be my family and friends. They have been a huge support to my growth, success, and ongoing development.