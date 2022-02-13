Jamiee Belsky: Do not measure your success by others

Age: 36

Company and Title: Billing Clinic Hospital vice chair of ED operations, attending physician Emergency Department

Hometown: Saint Petersburg, Florida

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree at College of William and Mary. Master's degree at University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. Emergency Medicine Residency at Virginia Commonwealth University

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? If I could not be in the field of medicine, I would love to study literature and be a writer or an editor. I also have interests in marine science and think it would be great to be on one of the large research vessels, cruising to remote but beautiful sites to discover and study new species.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Medicine is my professional calling. I enjoy biology and there is something amazing about the human body and how it functions with so many different microcosms acting in perfect synchronization to support such a large, complex system. But the practice of medicine takes this complex system a step farther and looks at how the mind and body can be injured and healed; not just mending bones and treating high blood pressure, but as a whole with a relationship with the patient where we establish trust and understanding. I love to take care of critically injured patients and to make them better, so that they can go on to lead fulfilling lives. We see the sickest patients and must get them treatment quickly, effectively and safely. We mix procedures, complex medications, and real time decision-making. It's a daily, complex challenge that we rise to battle disease and save lives. Part of my work passion also branches into operations and education. I want to make people better, and what better way to effect more people than by improving the processes and operations we use to treat patients, but also to educate and train our staff? I've been lucky enough to sit on committees with amazing partners in our programs for COVID committees among others where we go through a continuous process of evaluating what we do, how we train and how we can make it better. Another rewarding passion has been giving back to educate the future health care providers. It takes years to train a physician, and we all participate to make them the best they can be. Our department is fortunate in that we teach our PA students, medical students and residents who are going on to careers in medicine. Many will stay in our region and directly impact patient care of our neighbors. We are teaching these students and residents the nuts and bolts of diagnosis and treatment, but also how to build the human relationships we form with each other and our patients.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? "We should just go along to get along." It's important to have open relationships with your peers so that you can feel comfortable to challenge ideas and disagree with and fine-tune concepts. Don't accept everything just to go along. It's okay to make suggestions and be honest. We can have professional disagreements and find common ground and make strategies and ideas better.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Do not measure your success by others. Measure your achievements at your pace with your aspirations in mind. Some people reach their careers early, some later. Try to compete with others and you will not win or be fulfilled. Set your own goals and celebrate when you make progress. Don't be afraid to change your mind. That's what being young is about. Continuous exploration and change until you find what profession or hobby is your passion.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Massages. They do wonders for all the tension I carry in my neck and shoulders from work, and I cannot express how wonderful I feel after indulging in the aromatherapy. If I feel particularly decadent, I add on the hot stones and simply melt. It's the time I take just for me to reset, turn off my phone and relax.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I have been working hard in my career to become an emergency physician and take excellent, compassionate, evidence-based care of my patients. My career aspirations have expanded to include a broader scope to improve the operational processes about how our emergency department functions as a whole to provide the best care to our patients. I was selected as our first department vice chair almost two years ago and have worked hard with our colleagues to grow our department, tackle the logistics and shortages of COVID, and optimize our patient care.

How do you measure your own success? Success to me is measured in the goals achieved, but it must be personal and professional. I am very happy with my accomplishments in my professional success. I have career goals set and have a plan to work on them with great support. Personally, I am married to an amazing man who still makes my heart skip when he walks in the room. We are building a wonderful life here in Montana, and have great relationships with our families. However, for me the biggest thing about feeling successful has happened recently, and that was being able to look in the mirror and feel that I am enough. That I am happy exactly where I am. I am not perfect by any means, but I know that I am trying and improving. That personal journey to be comfortable with who I am took a long time, but is worth every step.

What failure have you learned the most from? I am terrible at physics. Really. I bombed my first college exam, and have never worked so hard in my life to pass a class. At the time, I felt crushed because my dreams of becoming an astronaut flew out the window. But in the long run, being terrible at physics taught me so much more. It was OK to let go of those dreams and pivot to find another (and honestly for me, better) more fulfilling dream in medicine. It taught me about the hard work I needed to put in, and that I would not excel at everything.

What is the hardest part of your job? Bad news. It comes in so many forms and is challenging in them all. The obvious clinical bad news in losing a patient is the worst. Sometimes, after all that effort and care, we lose. And it's difficult every single time. That quiet silence afterwards is heartbreaking. Lately our jobs have become that much harder with more deaths in the pandemic, less staff due to shortages, and fewer beds available due to our patients being sicker longer. All of these strain our system, and it is so important we remember these patients are people we are treating and taking care of. We need to take the time to treat them compassionately. However, we must also realize that our staff is also comprised of people, who need time and patience and grace. Because perhaps the reason you are waiting a little longer for your test result is because we took 10 minutes to sit with a family who lost a loved one.

What was the last show you binge-watched? Ted Lasso.

What is your favorite book? The truth is my favorite book depends on my mood. They all make me happy.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The people. There is this amazing moment you share with your team when you get to save a life. It's like a complex, choreographed dance with procedures, compressions, medications, and when you are successful, it is so sweet. But also rewarding to me, are the small moments. The people I am lucky enough to work with and take care of, that are the best part of my job.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My grandfather is one of my greatest inspirations. Raised on a small farm in rural south Georgia, he plowed fields with a mule, finished high school, then went off to the city of Atlanta to seek his fortune. He took night classes for law school while working three jobs and raising a family. Then, on the day of his law school graduation, gave it all up and said, let's move to Florida and open a restaurant. That was 54 years ago, and my mother and uncle still run the restaurant today. He embraced hard work and family. He was willing to change his career to what gave him joy, and move away from what he knew to succeed. He loved unconditionally. I have so many fond childhood memories of him telling me I could do anything I set my mind to, and remember feeling cherished. I think he would be proud of our family and all that we have done, but also that we still love each other, completely.

Do you have a motto that you live by? I have a few favorite quotations I like to think on. "I took the road less traveled by, and that has made all the difference." - Robert Frost. "All we have to do is decide what to do with the time given us."- J.R.R. Tolkien. "All that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost. The old that is strong does not wither, deep roots are not reached by the frost." - J.R.R. Tolkien

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? I have never opened my own business, but I can pass along some important lessons I have learned working in various hospitals and roles: Reach out to make relationships. Building rapport can help you in business, in family, in community. Having that personal touch, that direct feedback with people, that common ground is so important to make you and your ideas a success. Your ideas may need to change. That's alright. You may need to start small and grow. No problem. But taking the time to set a solid foundation with people (your customers, your colleagues, your staff, your family) and listen to their thoughts, makes your support and growth a success, and hopefully your business will follow.

How do you view failure and success? I once heard a CEO state, "I fail everyday." And that's OK, it means I am trying things and growing. People are not perfect. We all have different skill sets and different things that we prioritize. So the balance here is to not fail at the important things. Family, personal happiness, job satisfaction, financial independence, whatever your goals are. Work hard to be successful at the things that matter to you. I'm not going to achieve everything I set out to do. I failed miserably at snowboarding, but you know what? I'm a decent skier. My idea of snowboarding failed (and trust me, I took lessons), but I myself did not. I found another way in skiing.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to travel. Before COVID, I went to Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain. If I could go anywhere, I would love to visit New Zealand and Australia. Lately, we have been journeying to hike in the national parks. Zion is probably my favorite, though I have a special spot for Arches, as that is where my husband proposed. It's great to take a break and get lost in a book and I can adventure anywhere for a few hours. I am slowly working at becoming a better pool player, though I have a long way to go with that. I enjoy card games and board games with friends and family. My husband and I have adopted a rescue dog named Blue. He is a very loving, snuggly Pit Bull who has stolen our hearts. He is still a puppy at heart, so training him is very much part of our lives. I am also learning to cook. My husband has been very sporting about being a taste-testing guinea pig, and tells me I have come along nicely.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Life. Being here is one heck of a ride, and I am loving it.

