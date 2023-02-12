Age: 29

Company and Title: RBC Wealth Management - Financial Advisor

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Montana State University Billings. Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from Montana State University Billings. Completion of Securities Industry Essentials, Series 7, Series 66 and Insurance Licensure Exams

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would take a complete pivot and run an animal rescue/sanctuary. I have always had a very soft spot for animals since I was a little girl. It would still bring variety to my day each and every day. However, it is very hard, yet rewarding work, which is something I enjoy about my current position.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Past callings of my life have been any type of athletic event or sport. I have always enjoyed competition and developed a passion for basketball that led to a college career at Montana State University Billings. Other passions of my life that flow through my work are helping people. Whether that is advising a client on monetary decisions, coaching a young athlete or being there for someone who needs an ear.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? This is a stumping question. I would just reiterate that you can always find a nugget from someone’s advice. You may not take every suggestion and use it, but there usually is a nugget that you can apply.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? There is something positive to be said about being the underdog. Hard work will at some point, at some time, pay off. There are going to be times in life when you are going to get overlooked, not hired, bypassed – don’t quit. Allow yourself to feel the emotion of certain rejection but keep showing up, keep doing the work, and at some point, I promise you it will pay off. It may take five years, but it will.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Shoes, all the shoes.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? In the financial industry there are so many different designations that can be attained. The next professional accomplishment I would like to achieve is getting my CFP ‘Certified Financial Planner’ designation.

How do you measure your own success? My own success is measured by the success and sentiment of others. If my clients are able to obtain a solid picture of their financial goals, a road map of how we are going to achieve them, knowing we have options available and then working together to push to fruition – that would be my measure of success.

What failure have you learned the most from? Not trusting my gut, because most times when I didn’t, it caused conflict. It also doesn’t mean that listening to my gut was the easy way, it is almost always the opposite. As we get further in our lives there becomes more propensity for conflict and differences in thoughts, processes and opinions. When fostered right this is a great thing! Nobody enjoys being wrong, always try to seek middle ground, take time to reflect on what you could have done better, sincerely apologize for things you missed and move on. One of my co-workers said it best. Oftentimes the way forward through differences is not one side admitting guilt or seceding. Valued relationships are more important than being right or feeling justified and that anyone can agree to disagree.

What is the hardest part of your job? Leaving work at work. It is very easy for me to become infatuated over every aspect of a client’s financial picture, goal and plan. Our industry moves every day at a very fast pace and not every day is a ‘green’ day. Dealing with people’s livelihood isn’t something that I leave at the door on my exit.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Yellowstone.” I finally jumped on the wagon.

What is your favorite book? Any and all Colleen Hoover books

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? My clients and the relationships we have built with together. Not every occupation allows you to ‘grow’ old with people. I have been able to ride in the back seat as my clients get married, have children, buy their first home, retire, become grandparents and so forth. This occupation goes beyond the numbers and that, by far, is the most rewarding aspect of my job.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Oh gosh. I feel very blessed in the sense of I have had many great mentors over my life. I have had great teachers, coaches, business mentors and parents. At the end of the day, my parents have been my greatest mentors to date. They instilled so many invaluable traits within my brother and I as they raised us. Their work ethic, ability to always drop what they are doing to help out, and life advice is something I admire and seek almost every day. No matter what, they are always there and that is something I can only hope to replicate for my daughter.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Luck is the residue of planning.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Be yourself and don’t lose your authenticity in the process. It is very easy to talk yourself into a spiral of the ‘why nots’ find your ‘why’ and go for it. If you do the work, day in and day out, the benefits will be reaped.

How do you view failure and success? Failure and success are two areas that go very much in opposite directions. I am not the best about taking the time to celebrate the success but am very good at dwelling on, over-thinking and self-criticizing the failures. My college basketball coach used to tell us after every game whether we won or lost that we had 24 hours to think about it and then we had to move on. It is something I try to mirror in current life as a professional, spouse or mom but is easier said than done.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Montana is the last best place! We love to be outside, go camping, head to the lake with friends and family. A good hot yoga class is also a place of relaxation that I indulge in as well.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My husband, Travis, and my daughter Roz. Becoming a mom has been the hardest, but most rewarding title I have ever obtained. Although most days I feel like we are herding cats, she is the best present of chaos we have ever received.