Jena Huck: If I am successful, my team is successful, and vice versa

Age: 32

Company and Title: Nurse manager at St. Vincent Healthcare

Hometown: Laurel

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree in Nursing

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would have been a teacher, or a cosmetologist. Very different career paths, I know. I volunteered in my second grade teacher’s room when I was a senior in high school for a work study. I loved watching how she interacted and embraced each child for who they were. She and I have remained friends throughout my adult life and I have always looked up to her. I enjoyed being in her classroom and believe that teachers are such a vital part in each kid's life. I also enjoyed coloring hair or doing up do's for all my friends throughout high school. There were a few times my sister probably regretted letting me color her hair, but it only turned green once. I still love it when I get the opportunity to wash a patient's hair in the hospital. It’s the simple touch that makes me remember why I became a nurse. I love taking care of patients.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Two things that have been most important to me over the last few years are my family and being an effective leader for my team at work. My husband and I have two beautiful boys and we spend all of our spare time going on adventures with them. We love to go camping, hiking, fishing, running or doing anything outdoors. I continually strive to set a good example for them and provide a fun and engaging home. While at work, I have a passion to build and support a compassionate and competent team. My biggest goal this year was to be a compassionate leader and help them uncover their best self.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I have always been a passionate and motivated individual. I would not let somebody else's opinion stop me from reaching my goals. If I did receive advice that turned out to be a negative experience, I would try to use it as a learning opportunity.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? To take a personal inventory of their interests. Try to branch out and gather as much experience as you can before deciding on one area. When you do, make sure it is something you are passionate about and it will fill your cup. If something makes you happy, you are more likely to devote yourself and succeed.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Lately I have been baking a lot of cookies. I mean like 60+ every weekend. I think it is a stress reliever, but then I have to taste them all to make sure they are safe to bring to work. Also, red wine.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Someday, I would like to get my master's in nursing leadership. This will be down the road after my kids are a little older. In the meantime, I want to maintain my professional certification as a Progressive Care Certified Nurse. I would also like to help bring my team to a tier one status for our associate engagement survey scores. This would highlight the moral we have on our floor and the satisfaction each team member has.

How do you measure your own success? Success looks different to everyone. For me, I value feedback from my director, peers and team. I also measure success by how well my team is doing with our quality and unit goals. If they are engaged and motivated to meet our goals I feel like I am doing my job. I truly believe that if I am successful, my team is successful and vice versa. In health care, we are so dependent on each other and are only successful if we work as a team.

What failure have you learned the most from? I was not accepted into upper division in nursing school right away and was wait listed. I never gave up and continued to work toward my goal. I took this as an opportunity to come home and work as a CNA and retook a course to increase my GPA. The next semester, I was accepted to the Billings campus.

What is the hardest part of your job? Health care in general can be hard, let alone during a pandemic and a staffing shortage. In the last two years, the hardest part has been watching the heartache and defeat you see on your team's faces after hard days. Each member of our team is giving 110% for our patients and it still feels like we fall short some days. They have experienced more death and trauma in the last two years than many have seen their whole career. Everyone was working extra long hours to make sure the needs of our patients were safely met. It's hard to recognize that there are some things I just can't fix, so I threw my scrubs on and tried to be there with them. I am amazed by each individual's resilience and the bond of teams that were created. As hard as it is, it's a special place to be and I wouldn't want to do it with anyone besides our team at St. V's.

What was the last show you binge-watched? I don't get to watch a lot of TV with two young kids, but my husband and I have been loving "Chicago Fire" after they go to bed.

What is your favorite book? There are so many to choose from, but I would probably have to say "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I am no longer in direct patient care, so it is now most rewarding when I can play a part in building a strong team that works well together, continues to find joy in the work and meet the needs of our community. I find it rewarding to build relationships with my team, my peers and other leaders so that we, together, can meet our quality goals and meet our patients' needs. I love rounding on the floor when I get to visit with a patient and find out about their experience and hear their gratitude towards my team.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I have been so fortunate to learn from so many exceptional leaders at St. Vincent's. Many of them are individuals who I consider a mentor and an inspiration, but all for different reasons. I am constantly listening and observing from those that lead with such grace and thoughtfulness. Leading people is hard, yet I see so many master it when they align their team’s goals and leverage each person's strengths. There are so many people in my professional and personal life that I learn from and also aspire to be like. Each of us is so different, but each person has a gift and I try to observe that, and amplify it.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Life is too short for should haves. Now, more than ever I believe this is true. If there was any silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was solidifying the fact that we are never promised tomorrow. I know it sounds cliché, but live each day as if it were our last. I never want to reflect on my life and think I should have taken more vacations, I should have said I love you more, I should have taken my kids hiking more. Take the time now to make sure the people you have in your life know you love them. Practice self care. Laugh more often. Be kind.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Make sure what you are investing in makes you happy and aligns with your personal and professional goals. You have to devote a lot of time and energy into starting something new, so make sure you have a stable support team backing you.

How do you view failure and success? One of my favorite leadership classes was the concept of failing forward. I definitely connect with that concept as I don't believe that success happens overnight. Oftentimes, it comes for tough lessons learned, hurdles you have to overcome and experiencing failures. The thing that makes you successful is when you learn from the lessons and failures you have experienced and continue to work toward your goals. Success looks different for everyone, so you need to stay true to yourself and keep working toward your goals and happiness.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to be outdoors with my family. I love to travel. My husband and I can't wait to take our kiddos on many adventures. I also enjoy running and exercising. I have ran six half marathons with my best friend and we have plans to continue doing one every year.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I have been very blessed in many aspects of my life, but the greatest gift I have ever received is by two beautiful, healthy baby boys. I never knew I could feel such a love for someone until I saw them for the first time. The unconditional love they show me is something I will never take for granted. At the end of a hard day, they are the first thing I want to see. Their smiles light up the room and when I hear their giggles, everything seems right in the world.

