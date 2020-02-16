Jennifer Quanbeck: I get to meet and grow to love through this ministry

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Shoes. I used to enjoy wearing high heels regularly, but after becoming a mom, function and comfort jumped up the priority list. Now, I have at least one pair of dress shoes to correspond to each season of the church year. In my faith tradition, the calendar year is divided into different periods of time, or seasons, each with its own color. Advent is deep blue. Pentecost is red. Lent is purple. Leading worship with the occasional coordinating shoe allows me to share some of my personality with the congregation, albeit in a pretty nerdy way.

What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?

One of the challenges of ministry is striving to live in a state of preparedness. I always desire to bring my “best self” when responding to pastoral care needs, which allows me to be engaged and open to the presence of God. Since pastoral emergencies unfold at all hours of the day, any day of the week, it can be challenging to shift out of “high alert” and truly relax.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?

Hands down, my husband, Ben. Both of us arrived to Luther Seminary in St. Paul, a little jaded, but wondering if God could use people like us. As we grew in our relationship, we sensed a calling to partnership and dreamed of one day leading a congregation together. We have different, but complementary gifts, which invite us to authentically lead in our own ways, while sharing vision, power, and responsibility. Ben reminds me not to take myself too seriously, can make me roll my eyes more than anyone else I know, and believes in me even when I doubt myself. Truly, to partner, pastor, and parent with Ben is the greatest gift of my life.

