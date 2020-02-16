Jeremy Hansen: Mountains are crossed with one foot step at a time in the right direction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What is one professional accomplish you still want to achieve?

Being able to own my own commercial building to put Lovable Pets into. It would take a lot of saving and a lot of planning but it would be good for Lovable Pets and for Montana keeping the money in state instead of giving it to out-of-state investors.

What failure have you learned the most from?

Just because you are the owner doesn’t mean you should be in charge of everything. I’m not very good at running a grooming salon because I’m not a groomer. If you have someone working for you that is the best at the job then you need to let go and trust them.

What was the last show you binge watched?

My favorite show to watch every night before bed is “Frasier.” It’s a comedy about two psychiatrists that give very sound advice to their clients but rarely follow it themselves. I can relate because I believe it is human nature.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?