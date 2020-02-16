Jeremy Hansen: Mountains are crossed with one foot step at a time in the right direction

Age: 37
Hometown: Absarokee, Montana
Company and title: CEO, Lovable Pets Bakery & Boutique
With a degree in business finance, Jeremy Hansen always had the desire to be an entrepreneur. He and his wife wanted to create a business that catered to man’s best friend and a dog bakery and boutique was just the ticket. Now with two locations, Lovable Pets Bakery & Boutique is more than just a place to pamper your pet. Hansen says one the most rewarding aspects of his job is helping pet lovers find solutions for dietary and health needs.
If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead?
Honestly, I’ve been doing this for so long that I’m not sure. I’ve always had an interest in building a database or cloud-based software, and I think I could be really good at it.
What advice would have you given to yourself as a teenager?
If someone tells you that you are not capable of doing something just smile and nod then prove them wrong by doing it.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Once in a while I like to go out dancing and sing karaoke, and of course have a few drinks.
What is one professional accomplish you still want to achieve?
Being able to own my own commercial building to put Lovable Pets into. It would take a lot of saving and a lot of planning but it would be good for Lovable Pets and for Montana keeping the money in state instead of giving it to out-of-state investors.
What failure have you learned the most from?
Just because you are the owner doesn’t mean you should be in charge of everything. I’m not very good at running a grooming salon because I’m not a groomer. If you have someone working for you that is the best at the job then you need to let go and trust them.
What was the last show you binge watched?
My favorite show to watch every night before bed is “Frasier.” It’s a comedy about two psychiatrists that give very sound advice to their clients but rarely follow it themselves. I can relate because I believe it is human nature.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
That would be my wife Ellie. She was the inspiration of Lovable Pets deciding to start the business 13 years ago. She is a very kind and tough person that doesn’t give up. If she wants to accomplish something she will keep trying until it’s accomplished. I can’t believe that I got to marry such an amazing person.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
During a recent vacation in the Caribbean, I played steel drums for the first time and fell in love with the instrument. I sing and play island music which makes me feel like I’m on vacation. I also love sailing. It’s fun to just sit there and let the wind take you where you want to go. I’ve also been fishing and hunting my whole life.
What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field?
It’s not easy. Most likely you are not going to be an overnight millionaire. If you love what you do just keep improving your business you’ll make it and if you don’t then try and try again. You only truly fail when you give up.