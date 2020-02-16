Jesse Feragen: Keep going. It’s never easy, but it is worth it

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Netflix documentaries

What is the hardest part of your job?

Having essentially two full-time jobs makes time management a priority and a challenge. I have a pretty good system down, but it has taken some time to get there. I value my family above all, so turning my brain from work responsibilities to home life was hard to get used to, but it has been worth the battle.

What was the last show you binge watched?

“Cold Case Files.” Murder mysteries are my favorite!

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?

I absolutely love when women come into the store and ask for advice or help picking out an outfit. They come in dreading the “shopping experience” and I do my best to help them find what they are looking for and leave feeling great about their purchase and themselves.

What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?