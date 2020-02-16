Jesse Feragen: Keep going. It’s never easy, but it is worth it

Age: 35
Hometown: Huntley, Montana
Company and title: Tiska Chic Boutique
With a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and management, Jesse Feragen knows how to oversee and produce effective results in both of her fulltime jobs. Feragen is a bookkeeper, HR Rep, and payroll administrator at Aaron’s and Blaze Pizza. But, her other fulltime job is labor of love – her very own business venture Tiska Chic Boutique, a clothing store offering everything from boho chic to professional wear and all at an affordable price. Her work ethic, charisma, kindness and care for her clients is just some of the many reasons she was nominated and selected as one of this year’s 40 under forty.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I love spending time with my husband Randy and our two boys, Ryker (6) and Brecken (2). We love to go camping and boating, spending time together and with our extended family. Most recently, our favorite pastime is watching Ryker play hockey.
What advice would have you given yourself as a teenager?
Never give up. Life will through you some loops, but keep striving forward toward what you want.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Netflix documentaries
What is the hardest part of your job?
Having essentially two full-time jobs makes time management a priority and a challenge. I have a pretty good system down, but it has taken some time to get there. I value my family above all, so turning my brain from work responsibilities to home life was hard to get used to, but it has been worth the battle.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“Cold Case Files.” Murder mysteries are my favorite!
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
I absolutely love when women come into the store and ask for advice or help picking out an outfit. They come in dreading the “shopping experience” and I do my best to help them find what they are looking for and leave feeling great about their purchase and themselves.
What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?
Keeping up with Facebook’s changing policies and building and maintaining a website have proven to be the most difficult. Technology is always changing, and it is my main selling platform, so staying on top of it has been a learning experience.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
My dad and my brother are also entrepreneurs. Watching them work so hard to build a business that they love is truly inspiring. They have also been a great sounding board for me when I run into an obstacle with my own business.
My mom taught me the value of working hard and showing up to work each day, giving it your all and working up the corporate ladder.
My boss in my 8-5 job is also an entrepreneur. Working for him for the last 13 years has really taught me a lot about the do’s and don’ts of owning and operating a small business.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
The love and support I have from my friends and family is truly unparalleled. Without that, I wouldn’t be where I am today.