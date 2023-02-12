Age: 30

Company and Title: Healthmine - Director, Service Operations

Hometown: Spanish Fork, Utah

Education and/or Background: Associates Degree and nine years in call center experience

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? If I could choose a job based only on what I enjoy, it would most likely be training dogs. They are bundles of pure joy and if you learn what motivates them, they actually like learning. Watching new things click for them is one of my favorite things.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I found a passion the last few years for running and rock climbing. If I could be a stay at home dad and climb or run with my daughter every day, I’d have it made! For now, working from home is the next best thing because I get to spend so much time with my family and still do other things I enjoy.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Coming down hard on people in the work place is very overrated. In my experience you rarely get the best out of an employee by micromanaging, expressing frustration, or even yelling at them. I’ve seen extraordinary growth in people I’ve worked with the last couple of years by creating relationships where they feel safe bringing problems to me so we can collaborate on overcoming those challenges together.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Finding a good work life balance is so important. Not everyone can do what they love for work and that’s ok. Working hard at something so you can do what you love outside of work, can be just as fulfilling.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Watching anime and drinking scotch. Nothing is more relaxing then a good “Naruto” episode and a drink to turn my brain off after a long work week.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would love to run a call center or business out of Mexico some day. In my early 20s I spent a few years living in Mexico City and absolutely loved my time there. I’d love the excuse some day to move back there with my family.

How do you measure your own success? If I know I’m working hard, treating people the right way, and striving to make clients/coworker’s lives easier, I feel accomplished.

What failure have you learned the most from? I still have a lot to learn but for too long, I failed to see some of the social and economic inequality that other races, genders, and cultures have to deal with. I try to look through things with a more critical lens, especially my internal biases, before making decisions about hiring, promotions, or department policies.

What is the hardest part of your job? The day-to-day stress never seems to go away, especially when managing people. One of the most important things for me has been learning how to cope with stress, and turn it off when my daily work is done.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “One Punch Man.”

What is your favorite book? Red Rising - the whole series is amazing.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Helping to create jobs and opportunities for people.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Dave Brown was the first person in the workplace to help me see what growing in a company could look like. How to see company needs, my boss’s needs, and grow to fit what was needed. His energy and passion at work was infectious and key to my early career success. I also think my dad’s work ethic and example at doing the job right, has always stuck with me. He’s the type of guy that will do a job without someone needing to ask, the job will be done right with no short cuts, and you know he’ll work long and hard to get it done.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take - Wayne Gretzky/Michael Scott”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Look at people you admire or consider successful and emulate what they do.

How do you view failure and success? Success is more than just making money, getting the next job promotion, or attaining a certain job title. I find success when I have a work life balance, can spend time with my family, help support their needs, and pursue other passions in life.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? If I can rock climb one or two times per week that will get me through most weeks. I also love listening to audio books. I’ve done a lot of running the last few years which I enjoy, but I really think I’ve done it just so I can listen to another chapter of a good book.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Last year my champion of a wife dealt with debilitating back problems and was still able to support all the burdens of pregnancy and birth, to give us our daughter. Our now almost one year old named Kit, is often the only sane one in the house and is my favorite thing to be around every day.