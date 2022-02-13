Josh Wirth: Get there early, whatever it is

Age: 39

Company and Title: Creative director at Kinetic Marketing and Creative

Hometown: Gillette, Wyoming

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's degree in fine arts from University of Florida

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would find a way to do what I do. I love all things creative so if I couldn't be a graphic designer/creative director, I would love to be involved in making films. My dream when I was younger was to have my name in the credits someday (in any capacity) so I'm still going to figure out a way to make that happen.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I split my free time between photography, digital art and reading. I fell in love with photography after college and have amassed tens of thousands of photos since then. It's usually an understanding of my friends that I will be bringing my camera everywhere we go. I spent years doing traditional art, but have really focused on digital art in the last 10 years. Drawing and painting on the iPad doesn't require the teardown and setup so I can be immersed in a painting anywhere, anytime. It's pretty common that the last thing I do before falling asleep in bed is sketching out a quick idea or starting a brand new painting. And lastly, you can usually find me at Barnes and Noble on a Saturday morning buying books. I'm an avid reader and am always excited to find that next great book I can pass on to my friends.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I honestly don't think anyone has ever given me bad advice. I mean, a pet trainer once told me to punch my dog in the face (I promptly left that trainer). A guy in college told me that when on a date, I should not only order food for a girl, but decide what she would be eating (an even more insane suggestion than punching a dog in the face). Other than that, I think every piece of advice I have ever been given has some gem that I can mine.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Get there early, whatever it is. I've spent my entire life doing my best to be on time (and on time is 10 minutes early). At a photo or video shoot, it allows me to have a moment to be in the space before everything starts moving. Before a meeting, I can make sure I have everything I need, I got my wi-fi password entered, the presentation is pulled up and I am ready to go. And even if you don't have any good ideas during the meeting, people might say at least he was on time. Plus you get first dibs on the donuts.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I am a huge fan of video games. I grew up playing video games with my brother and it was always something that we could do together. I have progressed from playing the button mashing games of my youth and typically only play games that are driven by strong narrative. Imagine the greatest story that you have ever read or seen on the big screen, and now instead of watching it or reading words on a page, you are in charge of the path a character takes. Hands down some of the most immersive stories I have ever experienced have been through video games.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I am excited some day to be on a board for an organization that I believe in. It would be great to bring my experience to a new organization and even more so to learn from others and apply new knowledge to my current personal and professional life. That or having your employees give you one of those "World's Greatest Boss" coffee mugs. I think that would be pretty great.

How do you measure your own success? Success has such finality. I succeeded. It's over. We can all go home. I guess I would have to say I don't really. Am I happy? Yeah.

What is the hardest part of your job? Creative on demand can be challenging. You do the best you can to schedule out projects, but sometimes you have to bounce from one website concept to another, or a project that is highly strategic in one industry and then minutes later, you are sitting down to develop a campaign for a company in an entirely different industry (oh and don't forget about that video that is due tomorrow). It forces you to be decisive and move things forward because the last thing you need is to sit and spin your wheels.

What was the last show you binge-watched? You mean besides "The Office"? I constantly have the TV on in the background while I am designing, drawing or editing photos so the number of hours of content I have consumed is quite staggering. The last series that was a true three-in-the-morning-style binge was "Squid Game." There is a really great story there if you can get past the violence.

What is your favorite book? "11-22-63" by Stephen King is one of the top books I have read in a while. History and time travel are a fun combo and King is a master storyteller. If you aren't a reader of Stephen King, I highly recommend it as an intro.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Collaborating on something as a team and being happy with the outcome. My favorite part of any job is when the idea hasn't formed yet and we are all working together to figure out what the challenge actually is. It's always necessary at some point to go back to your desk and work alone, but where is the fun in that? I think I am obliged to say that I also like it when the client is happy, but if you are picturing your art in the gallery while you are painting it, then it will never get there. Clients being happy with our work is just a bi-product of our team being happy with it.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I couldn't put it down to one person. I think it would be everyone I surround myself with. Trying to emulate the qualities of the people you love is just a never-ending supply of inspiration.

Do you have a motto that you live by? I've got to go with the Kinetic motto for this one. Every day greater. Sometimes its hard, but always strive to be better today than you were yesterday.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? First, don't do something that you aren't passionate about, and second surround yourself with people who dream. People who encourage you and support you because you are going to need it.

How do you view failure and success? For success, see above. Failure is only a problem if you don't learn something from it. It's easy to wallow in a mistake, but it can be really empowering to identify something that you don't want to happen again. But even if you fail at something multiple times, cut yourself some slack. Life is hard. You're probably good at other things.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Walking my dog out on Norm's Island, getting together with friends, watching movies. The usual things.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My parents have always supported me in everything I do and I wouldn't be where I am without their encouragement. Additionally, I was sent the completed nomination for this award and reading such kind words was an amazing gift. We should really do that more.

