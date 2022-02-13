Justin Hutchinson: Roll with the punches

Age: 33

Company and Title: Hot 101.9/Radio Billings, producer of The Big J Show

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or background: Billings Senior High School

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Growing up, I always wanted to be an entertainer. I loved making little movies and joke videos with friends. I think if I wasn’t in radio, I would be making a movie.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I absolutely love getting to help people. Everything I do is to make sure I can use that to help others. Whether that’s making short video clips to help friends promote their businesses, using the radio to raise funds for various charities, or using whatever other platforms I have to speak up for the voiceless.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Not that he didn’t mean well, but my dad used to ask me “when are you going to find a real job” through my early 20s. It isn’t a field that is very lucrative and having financial struggles through my early 20s, my dad thought I should do something else. I used that to eventually show him that I could establish a career doing it while getting to help others.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? There are different forms of success. What success looks like to one person is very different to what others perceive. Go work hard every day and chase what your passions are and find your own success.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Teen dramas on TV. The OC, Friday Night Lights, Gossip Girl, Laguna Beach… I can’t get enough of them.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I’m still currently setting up my non-profit. Over the next few months, I hope to have that all done so that I can continue helping those in need in our area.

How do you measure your own success? In my business, it is easy to measure success with ratings and listeners and solid numbers. But I feel I’m truly successful when someone brings up something we raised money for on air that affected them positively.

What failure have you learned the most from? I can’t think of a major failure, but many minor failures happen and you just have to roll with the punches. You can’t let bad moments lead to more.

What is the hardest part of your job? The hardest part of my job for me is keeping a schedule. I struggle with it so much. I’ve gotten really good at adding every mundane thing to my phone’s calendar app so that I remember to accomplish each thing and to remind myself to add everything to the calendar so I don’t forget something. That and not saying the f-word on air. Both are equally difficult sometimes.

What was the last show you binge-watched? There’s so much good television out there that whatever I say now is old news by the time the next week rolls around. I will say a recent favorite is Maid which was adapted from a book by Montana author Stephanie Land. It makes me realize there are so many more people out there that I may be able to help and so many amazing programs that exist to help people where the system otherwise fails them. It’s an inspiration to keep fighting and keep pursuing your goals and dreams.

What is your favorite book? Until They Bring The Streetcars Back by Stanley Gordon West. It was required reading when I was in high school and it’s still one that stuck with me many years later. I’m currently reading (listening on audio book is reading right?) Maid by Montana author Stephanie Land.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The ability I have to help people in need. I love getting to use the show’s following as well as my own voice to help those down on their luck. Growing up, I didn’t have a lot. I know how big a helping hand can be in times of crisis. I love getting to be that for people. Through our Christmas charity Santa Claus For A Cause, I get to meet a lot of really cool people who are struggling a little bit. It’s really rewarding to see those same people a few years later who are now in a better situation that they want to help a family like they were helped.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? Helpers. It’s a broad term, but whenever I look around and see people doing stuff for their communities I am inspired to do more. Whether it’s picking up trash, organizing a pizza party for the homeless, completing the wish list of items at the Ronald McDonald house, or whatever else, I am always inspired by others doing good things for others.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “I cannot do all the good the world needs, but the world needs all the good I can do.” If it’s money, give money. If it’s talent, use your talents. If it’s time, give your time. I don’t have much excess funds, but my abilities are organizing and finding people who can donate. There will always be someone who needs help. Help them.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Ask others for help. You don’t have to do everything on your own.

How do you view failure and success? Everything ebbs and flows. Some moments are better or worse than others. I try not to dwell on failures much and always try to let it roll off my back and try and find something else to chase success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I enjoy hiking, Billings Mustangs games, playing with my dog, watching hockey with my friends, or quiet evenings at home with my wife.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Every day with my wife is a gift. It sounds cheesy, but I mean it. She’s a wonderful person and I’m truly thankful that she is always on board to help with whatever new endeavor I take on.

