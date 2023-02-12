Age: 32

Company and Title: Billings Clinic, Director of Facility Services

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Dawson County High School

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Before my kids were born, I always had the thought of being in law enforcement. But now as a father, I wish I could be a stay-at-home dad so I can be with them all the time.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I love being able to help people, it gives me a sense of purpose. I love when I am able to fix something or share my expertise and knowledge to help someone out.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? When I’ve been told that success is measured in the amount of money or materialistic possessions you have, when, in my opinion, it really is relationships you build and self-worth that bring you true happiness.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? I think about myself as a teenager and remember not knowing what to do. I felt like I was in limbo, wondering if I should go to college or what trade to look into. So, I would say to just follow your passion, whatever that might be and if it doesn’t work out, try something else. Everything you try is experience and knowledge you gain.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Watching boat builds on YouTube and binge watching outdoor survival shows.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I know that I want to continue to help drive my team to sustainable success in their careers and personal development and growth.

How do you measure your own success? Every day I try to achieve at least one goal. So, on a good day, I feel most successful when more than one goal I have set for myself has been met.

What failure have you learned the most from? In my adolescence, I was a bit of a misfit. To get from rock bottom, I surrounded myself with good, positive people and learned that hard work and perseverance pays off.

What is the hardest part of your job? Troubleshooting major systems and complex issues right away.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Peaky Blinders.”

What is your favorite book? I haven’t been able to read many new books in a while, but I do have to say that I did enjoy reading “12 Rules for Life” by Jordan Peterson.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I love to be able to provide service and support for our patients and staff. It’s always a great feeling to know when I’ve been able to help someone.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I would have to say my mother. She is an incredible woman who has taught me many life lessons and shown so much perseverance in her own experiences, she has always been a very positive influence in my life. Then, I would have to say the many exceptional leaders at the Billings Clinic. I am very appreciative that I am able to continue to observe and learn great leadership skills from them.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Measure twice, cut once” may sound silly, but I really see it as one should think/act carefully before acting on something.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? You need to surround yourself with like-minded people. Share your ideas and listen to advice from your peers and team members. Don’t take everything on yourself, open yourself up to collaboration and share common goals.

How do you view failure and success? In my line of work, failure is always an opportunity to learn and to develop. Learning from past failures will help to prevent future failures and create sustainable outcomes which equals success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I really enjoy remodeling and carpentry. I also love fishing, dirt biking, camping, and sharing new experiences with my family, especially my soon to be 4-year-old son.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? I honestly have to say that my family are the greatest gifts in my life. My wife and children are everything to me. The days my son and daughter were born were so incredibly monumental in my life. They are the best gifts I could have ever asked for.