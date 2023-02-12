Age: 32

Company and Title: Intermountain Health — Peaks Region: Nurse Practitioner

Hometown: Park City, Montana

Education and/or Background: Doctor of Nursing Practice, Montana State University. BSN- Montana State University.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? If I couldn’t be in the field of medicine, I really don’t know what I would do. Ever since I can remember, I have always wanted to be in the field of medicine. Of course, I have wanted to explore different areas of the medical field but it always came down to being in the medical field. If I could find extra time during the day, I would love to be able to coach softball!

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Motherhood, it is truly one of the most challenging, yet most rewarding aspects in my life. My husband and I have two sons and a little girl on the way. We are an active family as we farm on the family farm and I hope that the valuable lessons that I learned growing up, I can pass on to them. I want our kids to look back and say that their parents were present and made their childhood memorable.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “You can sleep when you are dead.” We all know that we function better as humans with the proper amount of rest and recovery so get some sleep!

What advice would you give a teenager about success? The steps to success may not be easy but the choices that you make today can make that path a little less bumpy.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Besides an iced latte — reading. I really enjoy reading right before bed to unwind and unplug from the day.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would like to be involved in community education in group sessions. I would eventually like to implement educational sessions for the Laurel and surrounding communities on important topics/diagnoses. Some people are not comfortable coming to a medical clinic for a one-on-one appointment but if we can educate in group sessions, we may be able to establish relationships so that community members are not afraid to come discuss healthcare needs with a provider.

How do you measure your own success? Through the positive impact that I have on the people around me including my patients, their families, coworkers, my family and friends.

What failure have you learned the most from? I cannot pick out one failure that I have learned the most from because I have grown from all of them. One may be afraid of failure but I always remember one of my coaches saying “failure — embrace it, learn from it and keep going. You are stronger, wiser and better prepared than you were before that failure.”

What is the hardest part of your job? Giving bad news. This is a part of my job that will never get easier. Being in family medicine is not the initial track in medicine that I started on but it has been one of the greatest opportunities that I have had and I am thankful everyday I get to form therapeutic relationships with patients. Having this relationship makes giving bad news even harder because these are patients and families that you truly care for. Even though it is hard every single time, I hope that my patients know that I will be in their corner being a supporter and caregiver.

What was the last show you binge-watched? Yellowstone

What is your favorite book? “Living Fully” by Mallory Ervin. This book is for you if you are caught up in “getting by and going through the motions of life.”

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? An aspect of my occupation that I am passionate about is giving my patients options. There is not one single care plan that will fit all patients’ needs. I love to get to know my patients and offer them options for their care that they will feel comfortable about. I don’t ever want my patients to feel pressured. I want them to feel comfortable about their decisions and how we can move forward with a treatment plan that is sustainable for them.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My grandfather. I grew up on a family farm between Columbus and Park City and my grandfather is one of the hardest working individuals that I have ever met. He taught me that it is not always about the dollar but making an impact with the people around you. Being present on the family farm still, I see all around me what his hard work has provided for his family which inspires me to continue to work hard and be present with my family. He is old school and I love that way of life. He still cherishes the meaning of a handshake, the enjoyment of a cold beer after a long day on the farm and the meaning of family. I will forever cherish the lessons that he has taught me.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “Don’t let life’s curveballs knock you off of your feet.”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? I have never started a new business but to excel in a field, my advice would be: Make connections. Work hard. Smile. Making connections with others around you can open up so many opportunities that may have not come about if those connections were not there. Work hard- people notice when you work hard and are motivated. Smile, use some humor, which can make forming those connections so much easier.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Our family is very active so anything outdoors. One of our favorite things to do as a family is to drive around the farm and see all the baby calves running around. Hearing a child’s laugh as they watch baby calves run around is one of life’s greatest gifts.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My parents worked very hard to give my brothers and I the life that we have. I would not be where I am today without them and for that, I thank them. They have been my biggest supporters through all aspects of life.