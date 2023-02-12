Age: 32

Company and Title: Montana Psychiatry and Brain Health Center, Psychiatric Physician Assistant and Practice Operations Administrator

Hometown: Laurel

Education and/or Background: Doctor of Medical Science and Master of Physician Assistant Studies, both from Rocky Mountain College.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? My childhood dream was to become an attorney and eventually a judge. As an adult, I’ve considered being a day-trader or I would go a completely different direction and own a bakery/restaurant.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I enjoy being a clinical preceptor and mentoring physician assistant students now that I am armed with the perspective of practical medical experience. I find sharing my knowledge about psychiatry very rewarding and value giving back to the school that trained me.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” This is terrible advice because we should be better about trusting our instincts. That “gut feeling” you have isn’t just “instinct” but rather a compilation of all of your experiences that lead you to a visceral reaction long before your brain can articulate why you feel that way. Long story short, your subconscious judgments are usually more accurate than your conscious ones. Read “Blink” by Malcolm Gladwell and judge the book by its cover.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Success and failure come hand in hand. Another mentor once told me “No one is looking at you, they may look at you, but they’re thinking about themselves.” Challenge yourself, try new things, and don’t be afraid to fail because no one’s watching. You’ll never be stronger, more capable, and more resilient than when you are young, so fail, but strive to fail better every time.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Watching terrible reality TV shows and eating macaroni and cheese.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I hope to teach part-time in the Doctor of Medical Science program at Rocky Mountain College and be a part of educating fellow Physician Assistants/Associates seeking their doctorates.

How do you measure your own success? By making myself and my supporters and mentors proud. I deem things successful in my life if they align with my morals and values, mentally and emotionally fulfill me, further my career, and are an asset to my loved ones and me.

What failure have you learned the most from? Not getting into Physician Assistant school the first year I applied. It gave me time to buckle down, work harder, get more meaningful medical experience, and improve my resume. I look back now and am so thankful for that extra year and the skills and knowledge I gained in that time.

What is the hardest part of your job? The administrative side of business competes with and frequently outweighs the frustrations of practicing medicine.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Yellowstone.”

What is your favorite book? Anything written by Jodi Picoult, current top favorites are “Wish You Were Here” and “Mad Honey.”

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Providing mental health treatment to as many patients as possible in our region and seeing people get well. Also, following patients through every aspect of their journey, good and bad, and being a constant confidant and safe person in their lives.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My dad. He is my voice of reason and that voice in the back of my head. He’s always expected me to reach my potential and pushed me to do so. He wasn’t one to coddle me or dole out sympathy when I failed or was rejected, but he was the one to remind me of my mottos (see below) and push me to keep going.

Do you have a motto that you live by? I have two: “You’ve got to learn how to take a punch,” and, “Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Keep pushing. There will always be people who stand in your way as you work to achieve your goal. But if it matters to you and you’re passionate about it, keep working. Study hard, take extra classes, talk to mentors, and surround yourself with people who understand your vision. Remember that the more successful you become, the fewer people will be there to cheer you on so learn how to cheer yourself on and celebrate your accomplishments — big and small.

How do you view failure and success? People are intrinsically afraid of failure, but if you’re not failing then you’re not trying. Successes are great but it’s the failures you remember - when you lose, don’t lose the lesson.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love traveling and spending time with my family near and far. I am also an avid runner, quilter, and member of the Yellowstone Region of the Sports Car Club of America.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? My stethoscope. It is the same stethoscope as another great mentor on my pre-physician assistant track and it marked the pivotal point between striving to become a PA and being a PA.