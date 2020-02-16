Kari Boiter: Empathy, perseverance, passion

What failure have you learned the most from?

The failure of my body. I have a genetic condition that went undiagnosed until I was 30 years old, although I began struggling with the symptoms at a very young age. I’m not going to gloss over the challenges and pretend it’s been easy, but there are so many powerful traits that I have gained along the way. Empathy, first and foremost; my kind heart and giving spirit are the result of not always having the same courtesy extended to me. Tenacity is another example of a quality that might not have developed without the trials I’ve encountered in life. I don’t give up easily, that’s for sure. I’ve also been forced to learn the vital importance of managing my work-life balance. When I neglect to take care of my wellness, my health has a not-so-gentle way of reminding me what’s important in life.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?

I love visiting Bozeman Hot Springs for a quick, relaxing getaway. I never get bored exploring Montana’s wilderness, whether by car, boat, bike or on foot. I also enjoy live music, dancing and karaoke, as well as comedy, art, culture and community events.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?

The birth of my son, Bennett, who brings immeasurable joy to my life in ways I never could have comprehended before having a child. His mischievous grin when I walk into the room makes every sleepless night and dirty diaper worth it. My son only magnifies my desire to make our community the best that it can possibly be. I want Bennett to have all the things that I had as a child growing up in Billings and all the things that I didn’t have. He’s my greatest gift and my greatest inspiration.

