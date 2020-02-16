Kari Boiter: Empathy, perseverance, passion

Age: 39
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Company and title: Development Coordinator at the Mental Health Center
Shortly after graduating high school, Kari Boiter became a broadcast journalist at KULR-8 television. Her career took her to KATU in Portland and KOMO in Seattle. After 10 years in newscasting, she decided she need a change and took a hand at politics. She began working as a legislative assistant to Washington State Representative Mary Lou Dickerson. She learned about policy reform, advocacy, and community organizing, as well as helping pass laws on the local, state and federal level. Now, back in her hometown, Boiter’s desire to use the skills she has gained in journalism, politics and advocacy to help foster a healthy, vibrant and thriving community.
Why did you choose this profession?
You have free articles remaining.
I choose to work in nonprofit administration because it allows me to devote my time and energy to values and beliefs that I hold dear. Since moving back to Billings, I have been able to lend my skills and passion to a variety of causes that I care about from ending youth homelessness and human trafficking to hunger and poverty reduction. Most recently, I helped create an Energy and Conservation Commission for the City of Billings, as well as help launch the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, which is a cooperative of local farmers and ranchers who sell delicious and nutritious homegrown vegetables, meat, eggs and other products directly to consumers on a year-round basis. Currently, I work for the Mental Health Center, where we are actively tackling complex substance abuse and mental health concerns in Billings and 10 surrounding counties.
What failure have you learned the most from?
The failure of my body. I have a genetic condition that went undiagnosed until I was 30 years old, although I began struggling with the symptoms at a very young age. I’m not going to gloss over the challenges and pretend it’s been easy, but there are so many powerful traits that I have gained along the way. Empathy, first and foremost; my kind heart and giving spirit are the result of not always having the same courtesy extended to me. Tenacity is another example of a quality that might not have developed without the trials I’ve encountered in life. I don’t give up easily, that’s for sure. I’ve also been forced to learn the vital importance of managing my work-life balance. When I neglect to take care of my wellness, my health has a not-so-gentle way of reminding me what’s important in life.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
I love visiting Bozeman Hot Springs for a quick, relaxing getaway. I never get bored exploring Montana’s wilderness, whether by car, boat, bike or on foot. I also enjoy live music, dancing and karaoke, as well as comedy, art, culture and community events.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
The birth of my son, Bennett, who brings immeasurable joy to my life in ways I never could have comprehended before having a child. His mischievous grin when I walk into the room makes every sleepless night and dirty diaper worth it. My son only magnifies my desire to make our community the best that it can possibly be. I want Bennett to have all the things that I had as a child growing up in Billings and all the things that I didn’t have. He’s my greatest gift and my greatest inspiration.