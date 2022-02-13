Katie Mueller: There is something special about showing up for people

Age: 35

Company and Title: RBC Wealth Management, vice president, financial advisor CFP

Hometown: Laurel

Education and/or background: Associates of science degree at Northwest Community College. Bachelor’s degree in environmental design at Montana State University. Master's degree in architecture at Montana State University. CFP Certification, Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? My educational background would likely lead me to architecture which I am, in part, still drawn to. It would just definitely have to be something else that would still require creative problem solving. Each day, my job is different because my clients lead different lives with different needs and I really enjoy that.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? From an early age, I have loved the arts and have since taken many art and design courses. During graduate school, I student taught for both hand and digital architectural graphics classes. Nowadays, when the left side of my brain needs a break, I’ll design graphics for friends and/or paint during my free time.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “Picture one member of the audience in their underwear.” Anyone who knows me, knows that I have a very vivid imagination accompanied by the propensity to blush deeply. That may not seem like a serious answer, but I’ve honestly been fortunate enough in life to have received so much good advice that I have been able to dismiss and have since forgotten any that may have been particularly bad.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? When successful, try not to be overly contented and when not successful try and apply the school-age notion of earning credit for showing your work. Instead of discounting your worth based on the failed final outcome, give yourself some credit for going through the process.

What’s your guilty pleasure? All things sugar. I have the worst sweet tooth.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? There are so many different designations in my profession that can elevate your education and/or status, and there are a few I’d still love to obtain. Also, the highest ranking at RBC is Chairman’s Council, so that would be the ultimate goal.

How do you measure your own success? I have a unique career in that success, in my eyes at least, is measured by the success of others. I’m successful at my job if my clients have a clear picture of their goals, how we are going to achieve them, and then lastly when it all comes to fruition.

What failure have you learned the most from? Years ago, a close friend and I got into what we thought was an irreconcilable argument. We lost over a year of friendship because we failed to set our egos aside. Luckily, we’ve made it back to a close friendship and I have learned that oftentimes the way forward through differences is not one side admitting guilt or seceding. I have better understood that valued relationships are more important than being right or feeling justified and that anyone can agree to disagree. To this day, it has shaped how I handle conflicts with people whose relationship I value.

What is the hardest part of your job? Leaving it at the office. I tend to obsess over the fine details of each individual situation well past the work day. Dealing with people’s livelihood makes it difficult for me to compartmentalize or to just come back to it later.

What was the last show you binge-watched? HGTV’s "Love It or List It." But really just about anything on that channel is on my watch list lately.

What is your favorite book? One I’ve especially loved recently was "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? To be the relationships that I’ve cultivated. In taking genuine interest in what is important to a client, I find it’s often reciprocated; finding myself with even more people caring about my well-being in turn.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I’m lucky to have different inspirations and mentors for different aspects of my life, whether it is personal or professional. Though I would have to say my parents are my greatest mentors. Aside from shaping me into the person I am today, the reliability they have shown me throughout my life and still today as an adult is something I strive to emulate. There is something special about showing up for people when you’ve said you will and I have always appreciated knowing I can count on them. Accountability is something that should not be taken for granted.

Do you have a motto that you live by? I’ve always loved the saying, “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build the door.”

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Go for it. There’s a quote by Bertrand Russell about doubt that you should look up (and I’ll leave you to do it). Instead of letting that doubt get in your way, let it fuel the fact that you, quite possibly, might be the perfect person for the venture.

How do you view failure and success? My view on failure and success is ever evolving. I have the tendency to never be contented in my successes and need to remember to take the time to celebrate them more before moving on to the next goal. I try to be humble in my successes and as a forever self-critic, I am still learning to give myself the same grace in times of failure. Success and failure. The two are not mutually exclusive.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I may be biased, but I believe Montana is the most beautiful place to explore. During the summers, my husband and I are most often camping and riding UTVs and in the winter, we snowmobile. I’ve been fortunate enough to see some of the most amazing scenery this way.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? One little digital word: pregnant. In May, we found out that we are expecting and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our baby in January, when they will undoubtedly become the greatest gift we’ve ever received.

