Kevin Scharfe: The real leaders are the ones who serve

Age: 39

Company and Title: Director of Rock31 at Big Sky Economic Development

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Bachelor's in design and education

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I've always thought it would be a blast to work as the creative director of an innovative industrial design firm.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? I'm also the co-founder of a technology platform called Converge. We developed the platform to leverage meaningful in-person connection and competition to help people sustain a healthy, active lifestyle.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? I was once told that buying a house is always a great investment, as long as you own it for at least 10 years. I heard that advice in 2006, two years before the subprime mortgage crisis.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Ironically, learning how to sell a product or service is the one skill you will likely never learn in school, yet it's the one skill that every company in the world relies on to make money.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Eating an entire bag of chips and salsa from Guadalajara in one sitting.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would like to see my technology startup Converge become a thriving business and make a measurable impact on community health within the next five years.

How do you measure your own success? I measure success based on whether or not the work I do can have a lasting, positive impact on my community, friends and family after I die.

What failure have you learned the most from? I learned as a mission-driven person, to never go into business with someone whose primary drive in life is to make as much money as possible.

What is the hardest part of your job? As a business advisor, programming director and entrepreneur ecosystem builder, it can feel like I am running a marathon without a finish line. The vast majority of the work I do happens behind the scenes, working to ensure clients and startup events are successful. It's gratifying work, but it can be difficult to catch my breath.

What was the last show you binge-watched? The series "See" on Apple TV.

What is your favorite book? "The Brain" by David Eagleman.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? I get to help passionate, hard-working entrepreneurs pursue their dreams. I love being around like-minded people and doing my part to make Billings a vibrant startup community.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My mother. I think too often in our society we glorify the leaders that delegate all their work, but the real leaders are the ones who serve. My mom is the strongest leader that I know, and she does it all with a servant's heart.

Do you have a motto that you live by? "Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you are right." - Henry Ford

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Before starting a business, start with lots of customer interviews. They're completely free and the vast majority of startup founders never do them. Learn everything you can about your customer's biggest problems related to your product or service. Find out what they struggle with. What keeps them up at night? What do they need help with the most? How do they define success? Then, after learning as much as you can, build your entire business to serve those customers.

How do you view failure and success? I think failure is a consequence of doing anything that is worthwhile and success is the result of enduring through all of the failures.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I really enjoy recreating outside, whether it's skiing, mountain biking, or playing tennis. I love enjoying nature with close friends and family.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? During a difficult time in my life, I had a close friend that kept my spirits high, made me laugh and helped me get back on my feet. I learn from that experience that true camaraderie is a sacred gift.

