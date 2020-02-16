Kody Christensen-Linton: Fill up your cup and let it overflow to others

Kody Christensen-Linton has a passion for health and wellness, and helping others achieve that within themselves. His background includes training through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and the Yoga Alliance. But, his passions don’t end there. He is an active member of the Billings community, giving back in as many ways as possible – and the only reward he is seeking is knowing he has made a difference.

I have a love for our community. I am the chair of the City of Billings Human Relations Commission, I am a CASA advocate and Peer Coordinator, I am on the board of Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley, I volunteer at the Moss Mansion, and I enjoy helping Tumbleweed. I have fun working with youth in our community as a PE/Health Teacher at Sunrise Montessori School, Children in the foster system through CASA of Yellowstone County, Youth at Tumbleweed, and helping plan events at Moss Mansion for children. I am an advocate for the homeless in our community through Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley and My Backyard. I am a coordinator for the CAMO and STEER treatment court and created the FIGHT Program (Finding Independence with Guidance and Health Treatment). I am a yoga instructor and have had classes to benefit other local non-profits including the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and 100Strong Billings.