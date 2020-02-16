Kody Christensen-Linton: Fill up your cup and let it overflow to others

Age: 29
Hometown: Billings, Montana
Company and title: H’Om Wellness - Owner
Kody Christensen-Linton has a passion for health and wellness, and helping others achieve that within themselves. His background includes training through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and the Yoga Alliance. But, his passions don’t end there. He is an active member of the Billings community, giving back in as many ways as possible – and the only reward he is seeking is knowing he has made a difference.
What other passions/callings are part of your life?
I have a love for our community. I am the chair of the City of Billings Human Relations Commission, I am a CASA advocate and Peer Coordinator, I am on the board of Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley, I volunteer at the Moss Mansion, and I enjoy helping Tumbleweed. I have fun working with youth in our community as a PE/Health Teacher at Sunrise Montessori School, Children in the foster system through CASA of Yellowstone County, Youth at Tumbleweed, and helping plan events at Moss Mansion for children. I am an advocate for the homeless in our community through Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley and My Backyard. I am a coordinator for the CAMO and STEER treatment court and created the FIGHT Program (Finding Independence with Guidance and Health Treatment). I am a yoga instructor and have had classes to benefit other local non-profits including the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and 100Strong Billings.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Definitely pizza.
What is the hardest part of your job?
Knowing there will never be enough hours in the day to help everyone. To keep from sacrificing quality for quantity you need to set boundaries in your schedule as a personal trainer and understand that you also need to take time for yourself.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“The Witcher.”
What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation?
Seeing the mental and emotional changes in someone who is finding a lasting lifestyle change. The energy around them shifts when they finally embrace a healthier version of themselves.
What is the most challenging aspect of your occupation?
I love learning new things and will be the first to admit I don’t know everything. When a new client comes in with an injury or a challenge with their health I am excited for the new experience and to learn as much as I can about it. It keeps my job interesting and prevents that monotonous feeling. Any field of health and wellness is a continued learning experience.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
Watch a scary movie with my husband and talk after a long week. I like to read. Currently reading “The Righteous Mind – Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion.”
I also like to bake, it’s very meditative to me.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
I have grown to be less fascinated by ‘things’ and more thankful for time spent with loved ones. I am very fortunate to have such amazing family and friends. My husband is my biggest support system and always knows what to say. He is my anchor and I am so lucky to have someone who helps me grow every day, challenges me, and encourages me to be the best version of myself.