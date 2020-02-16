Kori Miller: Treating patients with respect and kindness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seasons one through 16 of “Survivor.” Currently on season 17.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?

Naming just one is impossible. From a young age, I have been inspired by Martin Luther King Junior, because he went against the status quo and fought for what he believed in. To this day, I will fight for what I believe in. I have been so blessed in life to have numerous people who have inspired me along the way and who have helped shape who I am today.

My mom and grandma have always been my most instrumental inspirations in life. Both women taught me many lessons that made me a financially responsible, caring, kind, and hardworking individual.

My 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, is my current inspiration. Her courage and wisdom give me strength and inspiration to be my best self.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?

I love to do anything active in the sunshine. I am like one of that solar flowers- I just dance in the sun’s rays. It is invigorating to me. I like to hike, bike, swim, throw the frisbee, and or just soak up the suns rays. It is true, I am a born and raised Montanan, but I really, really wish we got more sunshine.