Kori Miller: Treating patients with respect and kindness

Age: 38
Hometown: Hardin, Montana
Company and title: Albertsons Companies, Division-Patient Care Services Manager
Kori Miller knew she wanted a career that helped people. She didn’t understand the significance of what a pharmacist did or was until her aunt was diagnosed with cancer. Miller found admiration for the pharmacist that went above and beyond to take care of her aunt but also, the entire family. It was that experience that created the desire in Miller to offer comfort and kindness to those needing medications.
What advice would have you given yourself as a teenager?
Read – a lot. Being good at reading would have made the rest of my entire education and adult life easier.
What is the hardest part of your job?
Appealing to so many different personalities. In my current role as an administrator, I oversee 72 pharmacies, meaning 72 Rx managers, plus their staff pharmacists. Figuring out what motivates others and trying to get them all to buy in to whatever project we are working on is the hardest part.
What was the last show you binge watched?
You have free articles remaining.
Seasons one through 16 of “Survivor.” Currently on season 17.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
Naming just one is impossible. From a young age, I have been inspired by Martin Luther King Junior, because he went against the status quo and fought for what he believed in. To this day, I will fight for what I believe in. I have been so blessed in life to have numerous people who have inspired me along the way and who have helped shape who I am today.
My mom and grandma have always been my most instrumental inspirations in life. Both women taught me many lessons that made me a financially responsible, caring, kind, and hardworking individual.
My 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, is my current inspiration. Her courage and wisdom give me strength and inspiration to be my best self.
What do you do for fun/relax/hobby?
I love to do anything active in the sunshine. I am like one of that solar flowers- I just dance in the sun’s rays. It is invigorating to me. I like to hike, bike, swim, throw the frisbee, and or just soak up the suns rays. It is true, I am a born and raised Montanan, but I really, really wish we got more sunshine.
What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why?
The greatest gift I have ever received is having my family’s belief in me. This gift has taught me to always get up and dust myself off when I fall down, it has instilled in me my own belief in myself, and it has allowed me to help others believe in themselves as well.
Do you have a motto that you live by?
“If you can dream it, you can do it!” — Walt Disney