Age: 36

Company and Title: Charter Communications, Field Operations Business Planning Manager

Hometown: Colstrip

Education and/or Background: Doctor of Business Administration - ABD, Master of Business Administration, and Master of Science in Organizational Management

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would love to start a party planning company or small business consulting firm - or both! The majority of my friends and family can attest to the fact that I love holidays and I love parties - and I can be WAY over the top! Owning a party planning company would be right up my alley. Since high school, I have had an interest in writing small business and marketing plans. There is something very rewarding about helping others bring their business ideas to life and enriching a community and local economy with diverse service and product offerings.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Advocacy for colorectal/colon cancer is a dear passion of mine. I share this passion with my family, and especially my oldest daughter, Kambria. My dad was diagnosed with this type of cancer roughly five years ago and it absolutely devastated my family. The outlook was bleak and the availability of resources, knowledge, and treatment options locally were very limited. I knew I was not willing to accept what the doctors were telling our family so I dove right into researching the disease and finding advocacy organizations and other resources to help with the fight against this disease.

This past year my daughter, Kambria, decided she was going to become a young advocate and she organized a key chain mission to raise money for colorectal/colon cancer. She truly inspired me to keep finding other ways and means to advocate as well. Together, my daughter and I raised funds for the Fight CRC organization, spread awareness regarding the importance of colorectal cancer screenings and early screenings, and passed not only a state proclamation for Montana, but also local proclamations in Billings and Colstrip, to declare March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Currently, we are in the process of forming a non-profit. The non-profit will continue to drive awareness locally in areas where awareness is needed most.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Silence is golden. Silence never got me anywhere, personally or professionally. Learning when and how to articulate yourself is truly important. And if you’re a parent with small children, silence is scary!

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. The best way to grow and progress is by getting out of your comfort zone.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Iced coffee. I absolutely love iced coffee, and shopping for unnecessary things on Amazon and at Target!

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? A VP leadership role.

How do you measure your own success? Everyone’s idea of what success is supposed to be or look like is different. For me, I measure my own success on whether or not I’ve had a positive influence on those around me and/or whether or not I’ve made an impact for the better in a given area.

What failure have you learned the most from? I do not have a major failure to pinpoint necessarily but I’ve had many minor failures and setbacks that ended up being opportunities for both personal and professional growth.

What is the hardest part of your job? Managing change. Change is inevitable and being in a leadership position means I not only need to be flexible and resilient, but I also need to help those around me be receptive of change and to focus on the positive that can come from it.

What was the last show you binge-watched? The last show I binge-watched was “Umbrella Academy.”

What is your favorite book? “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis was a great read!

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The most rewarding/important aspect of my occupation is that I get to lead an amazing team and work alongside and under some fantastic leaders in this industry to whom I have learned and continue to learn so much from.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My family is absolutely my greatest inspiration. My husband, Emanuel, constantly supports my endeavors and encourages me to do better/be better than I was the day before. He never lets me believe that my dreams are too big. My daughter, Kambria, inspires me to always have a “big heart” day in and day out. It is from her that I have learned you are truly never too young, or too old, to make a difference. My daughter, Avianne, has taught me that waking up in the morning with “sassy pants” on is not necessarily a bad thing, it is all in how you channel the sass! She also reminds me that I am capable of doing “hard things”.

My mom and dad have supported me for as long as I can remember, and in all the educational and professional endeavors I have chosen to pursue. My mom has always inspired me to seek out my full potential and to never stop until I reach it, to never let anything hold me back and to do what makes me happy. My dad has been a true inspiration of what it means to fight against the odds and never give up. He is one of the strongest people I have ever met! My brother, Danny, is one of the most driven people I know. He has always inspired me to work hard for what I want and to never settle. My nephews, Riley and Kobe, and my niece, Kenna, have all inspired me in different ways. They have always encouraged me, supported me, and have always shown up for me. This amazing family of mine is and has always been my inspiration. They are the reason why I strive to be the best version of myself every single day.

Do you have a motto that you live by? Just when you think you know all the answers, someone changes the question. My dad has been saying this to me since I was little and is why I can never seem to find contentment in the knowledge I have in the moment. I push myself to never stop learning.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Be persistent. Be flexible and resilient. Expect change. Don’t be afraid to fail. Turn failures into opportunities. Never stop learning.

How do you view failure and success? Failure can be a great teacher and is often a precursor to success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I love to spend time with my family whether we are having a movie night, cooking together, or planning our next adventure!

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The gift of family and friends. They are my people and my reasons for all that I do. I cherish every single one of them and could not imagine life without them.