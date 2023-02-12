Age: 39

Company and Title: Big Sky Spas, Owner

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

Education and/or Background: Mountain View High School and Evergreen High School, 11-plus years in the pool and spa industry.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would still be in sales. I enjoy the sales process and all of the relationships that go with it.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My three kids, Kloe, Maya, and Xander are why I do what I do every day, but I still like to enjoy time for myself as well. I like to spend my summers outside on my motorcycle, camping, hiking, dirt biking, and exploring both with my family and on my own and in the winter months I like to spend my time off cooking, and reading. I have a soft spot for teenagers and young adults who are struggling, and try to be a mentor as best as I can for them.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Work harder now and you will be able to not work as much later. Working harder isn’t the answer, because you can’t outwork issues in business, but working smarter is the answer. Does this mean you don’t work hard, absolutely not, sometimes you are working really hard, but it means that you do the work more effectively.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? No matter what anyone says, don’t be afraid to take the chance and go after it. It’s not going to be easy, in fact sometimes it will be really hard, frustrating, and feel like it will never get easier, but if you keep at it, it will get better.

What’s your guilty pleasure? I love jelly beans, and not just the fancy Jelly Bellys but the old fashioned big jelly beans. If you put a bag in front of me, I will eat them... All of them. My kids have tried to bribe me to get out of chores more than once with them, and it has worked on occasion.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? For my business partners, staff, and myself, I would love to see us achieve the status of Dealer of the Year.

How do you measure your own success? By the successes of both the business and the staff, and having happy customers. None of this would be possible without the team and our customers.

What failure have you learned the most from? The failure of my first marriage was a huge eye opener for me. Still being new to Billings with no family, and very few friends, I had to quickly learn how to take care of myself and my children with very little local support. I learned very fast how to problem solve and multitask. I also learned the importance of having the right people in your life that you can count on.

What is the hardest part of your job? The hardest part of my job can definitely be the decision making process. Every decision made effects the business, employees, and customers in some way, shape, or form, so understanding how those decisions will affect everyone is extremely important.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “The Mighty Ducks” on Disney+. My son and I started with the movies, and caught up on the episodes together.

What is your favorite book? “Take the Stairs: 7 Steps to Achieving True Success” by Rory Vaden

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? The most rewarding part of my job is seeing our customers and family enjoying their new hot tub. This is one purchase that tends to bring families together, and gives people a place to relax.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? I have four of them. Tom Stott has always believed in me and supported me since my first day in the world of pools and spas. He always has an ear and a way of giving advice that is easy to understand. Rob Richards has taught me more than I can ever thank him for when it comes to owning a hot tub store and business in general. He is incredibly successful as the owner of Arctic Home Living out of Alaska and I am grateful to have him as business partner and to learn from him. Jeremy Lane is another one of my great business partners and has been an amazing support system when it comes to teaching me how to run a service department. He always takes my calls, gives advice when needed, and shares his knowledge he has learned in all his years in this industry. Lastly is my father Kevin Bogle. When I was 9, he sat me down and told me he had an opportunity to be part owner in a business, but that it would take a lot of work and there was a chance it may not work out, and wanted to know if I thought he should do it. I told him yes and to this day even though he has since sold out his stake he still works for that company. When I came to him five years ago and told him that I wanted to take the leap with Big Sky Spas he was there to support and encourage me every step of the way. Having his example to look up to, helped me make the decision to take the chance.

Do you have a motto that you live by? No is not a bad answer, it’s just an answer, but if you don’t ask the question because you might get told no, then you didn’t give yourself the opportunity to be told yes.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Starting a business and owning a business is both challenging and rewarding. Be sure you have a good mentor you can look up to, and go to. The most successful people have mentors of their own.

How do you view failure and success? Failure and success go hand in hand. You aren’t going to succeed at everything, and failure teaches you to be successful. If you haven’t failed at something, then how do you know when you really succeeded at something either.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I own a hot tub store, so I do enjoy sitting in my own hot tub after a long day. I also enjoy my time with kids, the outdoors, riding my motorcycle, or relaxing with a good book.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The experiences both good and bad that I have had in life. Without those experiences I wouldn’t be where I am at in life or who I am today and I can honestly say I am happy with my life.