Krystin Hansard: Failing doesn’t mean you’re a failure – it is proof that you were brave

Age: 35
Hometown: Wibaux, Montana
Company and title: Bauer & Clausen Optometry, Practice Manager
Krystin Hansard moved to Billings from Helena in 2009, soon after the recession ended, and the job market was still struggling. With no experience in the optometry field, the team at Bauer & Clausen Optometry took a chance on Hansard. She became an important part of the company’s evolution and established her role as practice manager in the business. Her inquisitiveness and passion for learning applies to both her personal and professional life. For Hansard, growing in knowledgeable is rewarding and allows her to help the company she loves continue to thrive.
How do you measure your own success?
I have the tendency to move on to the next challenge or project without acknowledging or celebrating my success. So I’ve had to practice looking for my successes and celebrating all wins, big and small. As someone who is invigorated by new, complex challenges, I never want to find myself in a situation where I feel like there is nothing left to learn or achieve, that feels stifling to me. If I can leave work each evening satisfied that I’ve learned something new, checked off my to-do list, or helped someone solve a problem, then this counts as success to me.
What is the worst advice you’ve received and why?
To follow you passion. That statement has caused me so much anxiety over the years. I don’t believe most people are born with a passion – they’re developed.
You have free articles remaining.
What’s your guilty pleasure?
Reading celebrity gossip magazines. I would call it a guilty pleasure because I know it’s superficial and partly fake, but it’s a fun form of escapism and give you something to talk about that isn’t boring like the weather, but not so polarizing like politics or the environment.
What was the last show you binge watched?
“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” seasons one through five, several times. I have a 2-year-old daughter and it’s literally the only thing she wants to watch. 1 out of 5 stars, would not recommend.
Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration?
In my professional life, I would have to say Russ Cherry and I’m thankful for Robyn and David allowing me the opportunity to learn from him. He has faced a lot of medical challenges in his life and remains one of the most positive people I know. He has taught me so many valuable leadership concepts and tips throughout my career. I would say his fundamental message is that people are human and you can’t blame them for having normal emotional reactions. Which logically everyone understands, but it’s harder to process in the heat of the moment, unless you practice. He also says that “all feelings are allowed, but not all behaviors are allowed.” Those two concepts have honestly changed the way that I lead and manage people.
Do you have a motto that you live by?
Replace “I have to” with “I get to” when I start feeling tired, stressed, or irritated. It’s a way to remind myself to be grateful for the everyday things we “have to do.” Instead of telling myself I have to wash the dishes, I tell myself I get to wash the dishes. Reminding myself that I’m fortunate to have running water, a dishwasher and food in my fridge.