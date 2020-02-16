Krystin Hansard: Failing doesn’t mean you’re a failure – it is proof that you were brave

In my professional life, I would have to say Russ Cherry and I’m thankful for Robyn and David allowing me the opportunity to learn from him. He has faced a lot of medical challenges in his life and remains one of the most positive people I know. He has taught me so many valuable leadership concepts and tips throughout my career. I would say his fundamental message is that people are human and you can’t blame them for having normal emotional reactions. Which logically everyone understands, but it’s harder to process in the heat of the moment, unless you practice. He also says that “all feelings are allowed, but not all behaviors are allowed.” Those two concepts have honestly changed the way that I lead and manage people.