Age: 38

Company and Title: Billings Clinic and Central Wellness Family Nurse Practitioner

Hometown: Bismarck, North Dakota

Education and/or Background: Master’s in nursing

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would be a vet or train dogs cause I love animals especially my two labs Lexi and Nova.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Being a mom to two beautiful wonderfully made girls ages 7 and 9. They keep me grounded and on the go from basketball to softball and soccer and dance. I thoroughly enjoy teaching my girls how to navigate this difficult world just like they teach me what’s important in life and looking at things through the eyes of a child. It’s a great blessing and joy to be called Mom.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Just be content. If you’re just content you will not grow. I always strive to learn more everyday in a field that’s always changing.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Don’t strive for perfection; nothing’s perfect and your often your own worst critic, just do your best. And remember you are only in control of yourself.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Chips and salsa or nachos

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I would like to become certified in a specialty. Possibly even go back to school to get a doctorate and teach the upcoming group of nurses.

How do you measure your own success? Happiness. Work is not “just work” when you truly love what you do.

What failure have you learned the most from? Don’t give up. I may not have gotten into my first school of choice. This didn’t stop me, just rerouted my future. And now that I look back all things happen for a reason. You gotta just trust God.

What is the hardest part of your job? Feeling helpless. There are times when you’re with patients and have to give them some tough news on a diagnosis. This can be life changing for them and I just want to take it all away and tell them it will be OK. But the unknown lies ahead and finding the right words can be tough sometimes and the feeling of helplessness can set in.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “Virgin River.”

What is your favorite book? At the moment I have not had time to sit and read anything other then medical journals, which I do find fun and interesting. So, I guess my favorite book is medical journals.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Getting to help people. I strive to help my patients feel informed heard and valued. Education is power and I enjoy empowering my patients with their healthcare plan. I’m blessed to work with patients not only in preventative/wellness care but also in disease management which is also very rewarding to help from both sides.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? All the providers I have worked with in the last 15 years. Dr. Argani and Dr. Duval have shaped me into the provider I am today and I feel blessed to have learned from the best.

Do you have a motto that you live by? One day at a time — stay in the present you can’t change the past but can contribute to your future.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? Don’t stop — set your mind to it and keep going forward. There will be trials and tribulations but when it’s one step back it’s always double forward. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do it if it’s your passion. If there is a will there is a way.

How do you view failure and success? Failure means lessons learned so analyze it as you can’t learn from a mistake without figuring out what went wrong. Then apply those lessons learned and move forward. You can’t reach success without failure. Success is the ultimate reward that helps motivate you.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I Love the outdoors. Mountains are my happy place. No matter the season I enjoy hiking fishing hunting skiing basically any activity that gets me outdoors.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? A crocheted blanket from a patient. The detail was incredible so the fact that she put that much time into something for me was very heartwarming.