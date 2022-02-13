Lauren Wright: Extend grace, celebrate honestly, accept vulnerability

Age: 34

Company and Title: Billings Community Foundation

Hometown: Aiken, S.C.

Education and/or Background: I graduated with honors from the University of South Carolina in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing, focusing on non-profit leadership. Since then, I have spent my professional career creating community through positions at the University of Montana, YWCA, MSUB, the Wise Wonders Children’s Museum, and currently as executive director of the Billings Community Foundation. I thoroughly enjoy organizational development and institutional change that provide for the more efficient and effective use of local resources.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? When I’ve done all that I can for the Billings Community Foundation, I plan to take a short sabbatical to spend more time with my children, Henry and Judith. I’ve always thought the most important contribution I can make in life is to cultivate kind, resilient, and secure little humans that will grow into engaged, community-minded adults. When the children are older, I’d like to explore options in corporate philanthropy or civic service, where my enthusiasm for policy change and strategic growth will provide additional community impact.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? “Fake it till you make it.” In my experience, especially as a full-time working mother, this kind of superficial advice can be exhausting and suppresses the deep, authentic, and honest conversations that lead to personal growth. When so much of the world we see is indeed fake via Facebook, Instagram, and other social media, I believe it’s more important than ever to extend grace, celebrate honestly, and accept vulnerability in ourselves and others.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Define success for yourself early on and take advantage of opportunities in school and the community to elevate yourself in that direction.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? I want to ensure the Billings Community Foundation’s Endowment grows to an amount that will perpetually sustain the annual operating budget and allow 100% of donations and staff time to be focused exclusively on community impact. The community foundation represents a wide variety of ideas and interests of individual donors who have united in a common purpose of bettering of their community for current and future generation in perpetuity, now and forever. If we are indeed better off in Billings, we need to prioritize endowment building for the organizations that add value in our community.

What is the hardest part of your job? Human capital and capacity. Under my leadership, guidance, and commitment to financial stewardship, the Billings Community Foundation has grown tremendously and continues to work with local leadership, both non-profit and public, to ensure that the most vulnerable in our community have access to critical resources. In fiscal year 2021, as a staff of only two full-time employees, the Foundation successfully cultivated $1,611,000 for local investment, granted to 136 different charitable organizations, provided more than $741,000 of financial support, processed and receipted 1525 donations, while also spearheading the annually Yellowstone Valley Giving Day, running five separate Community Grant Cycles, and renovating a historic building in downtown Billings.

What was the last show you binge-watched? “PEN15.”

What is your favorite book? “The Prince of Tides” by Pat Conroy.

Do you have a motto that you live by? “You can’t pick cherries with your back to the tree.” - John N. Mitchell

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? The gift of grief. On April 25th, 2008, my mother, Ann Story Fox Smith, was found tragically murdered in her home and the case remains unsolved. The overwhelming feeling of loss and physical heartbreak I felt that day is indescribable, even now, but the experience and personal growth that followed significantly transformed my life and I am eternally grateful for it. While grieving, I was shown unconditional love and support from family and friends, my college professors, her students, and even strangers whose lives she had touched. The memories and words that were shared with me during that time opened my heart to a deeper understanding and love for the woman and friend that I had only know as a mom. I was blessed with 21 years with my mother, but it wasn’t until her death that I recognized her life-long commitment to the service of others. Inspired by her selflessness and generosity, I incorporated a focus in non-profit leadership to my undergraduate degree and have devoted my career to public service and community building.

