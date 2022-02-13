Lee Hoblitzell: Failure is the predecessor to success.

Age: 38

Company and title: Living Independently For Today and Tomorrow

Hometown: Billings

Education and/or Background: Graduated from South Seattle Community College in 2010. Graduated University of Washington Seattle Campus in political science (aka: coloring degree) in 2012. Certified in Project Management by the University of Washington in 2018.

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? I would like to serve in public office as an elected official.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? Politics, local and international. I see a lot of things happening around me, and they do not sit right. I am tired of complaining and want to do something about it.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? It was to not be opinionated, to follow the rules, and wait your turn.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Clean up your room. Your room is an externalization of your mind. To the degree that you are in your room. Your room is you. So straighten up what you can straighten up, and quit saying things that make you feel weak. Then you will know what to do next.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Video games. They are fun, but there are real things to set right and dragons to be slain.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Elected office. Perhaps I will start with a local run in 2022.

How do you measure your own success? My level of contentment of my life. Happiness is fleeting. Contentment is ideal.

What failure have you learned the most from? Failures to analyze and correct daily habits cause most people to think of daily habits as mundane and trivial. The things you do every day are the most important things you do.

What is the hardest part of your job? Speaking the truth against a lot of push back on an idea or project that isn’t popular. In order to do this, you have to let go of the outcome. You have to think, “I am going to say what I think. As stupid as I am, as biased as I am, ignorant as I am, I am going to say what I think as clearly as I can and I am going to live with the consequences no matter what they are." Nothing brings a better world into a state of being than the truth.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "King of the Hill."

What is your favorite book? "As a Man Thinketh" by James Allen.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? Having the pleasure and privilege to serve the disabled community in Yellowstone County and southeastern Montana. Getting the word out about LIFTT, reaching out to these rural communities that might not know there are resources available, to achieve or maintain independent living, and seeing the impact on the lives that we assist that continue to let the consumers live thrive independently.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My father for providing a great childhood for me, showing me what a good work ethic is, teaching me valuable lessons, bestowing upon me good morals, giving me all the tools to survive this world, and lastly for putting up with me.

Do you have a motto that you live by? "Don't hate on nobody. Don't wait on nobody."

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? You will do better doing things, working flat out. There are times in your life when it isn’t time to slow down. It's time to become more efficient. That’s the thing, you can become so efficient that, you end up doing things in five minutes that would’ve otherwise taken you a week. As you take on more responsibilities and you determine that you are going to become more efficient, the responsibilities push the efficiency.

How do you view failure and success? Failure is the predecessor to success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? I hit the gym to clear my mind and get a good lift in to relieve any stress that I might be experiencing. Plus at my age, it's preventative maintenance.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? It was advice. What will work for you? What will justify the suffering of your life? Start trying to piece that together and you're going to get better at it. It’s a personal process, so you need a personal place to stand because otherwise you are going to be handed a place to stand on a plate and it may be one that makes you a puppet of someone else’s goals. So what are the processes? Cleaning up your room is a good place to start.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0