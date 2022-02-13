Lessons learned from troubled times will serve us forever

Succeeding as a young professional has always been a challenge. But that challenge has been compounded over the last two years by the lingering pandemic, the topic we’re all weary of talking about.

But there it is making everyone’s job harder, and it’s likely some services will never be the same again. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that we’ve learned a thing or two about adapting to the pandemic. Things we are poised to take well into the future.

Eric Grider, one of this year’s 40 Under Forty honorees, is operations manager at the Pub Station music venue downtown. In 2019, the Station took in roughly $1.3 million in ticket sales alone. In 2020, for months and months the venue sat dark. The difficult experience taught Grider to “always be willing to adapt and change as needed."

Kate Hagenbuch learned a similar lesson over at Billing Clinic. She describes adapting to COVID as the hardest part of her job as student talent and workforce partner. Adapting is essential to success in business or otherwise and the ingenuity of the last few years has brought out some of the best in Billings' up and coming leaders.

For decades The Billings Gazette has celebrated our community’s brightest and best young professionals in the 40 Under Forty section. It has become one of the most well-read sections the newspaper publishes each year.

But it’s not The Gazette that finds candidates for this honor. The winners were chosen from a large group of professionals nominated by their peers, the people who know them best.

The person who nominated radio personality Justin Hutchinson saluted him for using his celebrity and reach to raise funds for countless efforts. He is “one of the most community focused residents of our city,” the nominator said. He “gives voices to those who desperately need it.”

And, Mandy Nunes is one of those people who uses what she’s learned from her own mistakes to help others build a better life. She’s a manager at Rimrock Foundation, an addiction treatment center in Billings.

“She’s committed to making a difference in the lives of others,” said the person who nominated Nunes.

Our community is lucky to have people like this living among us, striving tirelessly to make our workplaces, our services, our products, and our community the best it can be.

Editor’s note: Due to print space, many of the insightful and informative responses from the winners were shortened for our print edition. The honorees’ full responses appear with their profiles online at billingsgazette.com.

