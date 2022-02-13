Levi Plouffe: Hard work pays off and you never want to be stagnant

Age: 40

Company and title: Bridge division superintendent for Sletten Construction

Hometown: Saco, Montana

Education and/or background: CET MSU Northern

If you couldn’t do this, what would you do instead? Can you get paid for hunting and fishing? I have such a love for the great outdoors that I would probably figure out some way to get paid for guiding hunts or fishing trips.

What other passions/callings are part of your life? My passions are being a good leader and example at home and at work. Demonstrating to my kids that hard work pays off and you never want to be stagnant.

What is the worst advice you’ve received and why? Back in high school, one of my teachers said that if you don’t go to college immediately after high school, you will never go and turn out to be successful. I took two years off after high school and I’m so glad I did because I figured out what I wanted to go to college for. Some kids go to college immediately after and have no idea what they want to do in life so they waste a degree or end up going to school later for a change of career. So, make your own decision because you’re the only one that knows what’s best for you.

What advice would you give a teenager about success? Don’t sweat the small stuff. There is a lot of fun to be had in high school, but make sure that you’re getting the grades and applying yourself as well. You can still have fun and excel in school at the same time. It’s not a popularity contest, be nice to everyone, apply yourself, stay out of trouble and it will get you very far in life.

What’s your guilty pleasure? Sneaking down into the basement to binge watch "Deadliest Catch" or "Wicked Tuna" with a bowl of vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup, while hiding from my 2- and 4-year-old.

What is one professional accomplishment you still want to achieve? Retiring at 55 years old.

How do you measure your own success? By the small joys of traveling with my family, fishing and hunting during my three-day weekends, and being the boss on most of my projects.

What failure have you learned the most from? If you don’t read the plans carefully, your setbacks will take longer than if you sit down and take the time to do it right the first time.

What is the hardest part of your job? Traveling the road and being away from my family.

What was the last show you binge-watched? "Money Heist" on Netflix.

What is your favorite book? "Who Stole the Cookie from the Cookie Jar" or "How to Catch a Turkey," courtesy of my young kids.

What is the most rewarding/important aspect of your occupation? A safe, smooth riding bridge for Montana drivers. Also, getting a project done early and under budget.

Who is your greatest mentor/inspiration? My dad.

Do you have a motto that you live by? You only live once; enjoy every minute of it.

What advice would you give to anyone wanting to start a new business or excel in a business or field? If you set your mind on doing some thing, make sure you follow through or you will regret it forever. It’s better to have an oh well if it doesn’t work out, than a what if if you never take the plunge.

How do you view failure and success? I don’t believe in failure. Failure is totally giving up and not continuing on. It’s not an option in life. If you keep on trying and working hard, that’s considered success.

What do you do for fun/relax/hobby? Hunting the Missouri Breaks, fishing Fort Peck, watching live sporting events, traveling with my family, playing sports with my boys.

What’s the greatest gift you ever received? Why? Two healthy (and wild) boys. They’ve changed who I am for the better. I don’t remember what life was like without them.

